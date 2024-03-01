More thundery showers expected in 1st half of March, 35°C temperatures on a few days

Thundery showers in 1st week of March will be on most afternoons

Though dry weather returned in the last half of February, relief is in sight for Singaporeans who prefer wet weather.

The weather in the first half of March will be wetter, with more thundery showers expected, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

However, the heat will remain, with temperatures going up to 35°C on a few days.

Moderate to heavy thundery showers in 1st week of March

According to a weather advisory released by the MSS on Friday (1 Mar), the coming week will see wetter conditions.

In the first week of March 2024, moderate to heavy thundery showers will fall over many areas of Singapore.

This will occur on most afternoons, MSS said.

These weather conditions are due to the Northeast Monsoon, which is prevailing over Singapore and the region.

They are characterised by winds that blow mainly from the northwest or northeast.

In the second week of March, localised short-duration showers are predicted to fall over parts of the island.

These will also occur in the afternoon, albeit only on some of them, MSS said.

For the first two weeks of the month, the total rainfall should be near average over most parts of the island.

Maximum temperature between 33-34°C on most days

Despite the wetter weather, the temperatures won’t change much.

Most days, the daily maximum temperature may still be between 33°C and 34°C.

On a few days, it might go up to 35°C due to less cloud coverage.

This is particularly in the second week of March, MSS said.

February was fairly dry

Singapore experienced “fairly dry” weather last month, MSS said. The second half of February was drier than the first.

This is evidenced by the below-average rainfall recorded in most parts of the nation over the past two weeks.

The driest area was Paya Lebar, which received rainfall that was 98% below average.

The highest rainfall registered during the period was in Kranji on 21 Feb, when a daily total rainfall of 63.6 mm was recorded.

Accordingly, temperatures were also scorching, with most days having maximum temperatures above 33°C.

Jurong Island was found to have had the highest temperature in the second half of the month, when the mercury soared to 35.6°C on 29 Feb.

Featured image adapted from Jon Siegel on Flickr.