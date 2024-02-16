Less wet weather expected in S’pore for rest of Feb, with slightly below-average rainfall

Less wet weather expected, with last week of Feb generally drier: MSS

As Singapore transitions out of the rainy season, the rest of February will see the nation experience less wet weather.

This will result in slightly below-average rainfall for the next two weeks, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

The daily maximum temperature may hit a high of 35°C on a few days.

Thundery showers on some afternoons

According to a weather advisory released by the MSS on Friday (16 Feb), the coming fortnight will have less wet weather.

Notably, the first one or two days will be “dry”.

Thereafter, localised thundery showers of short duration will materialise on some afternoons.

On a few days, these showers could extend into the evening.

Less wet weather in Feb due to Northeast Monsoon

The less wet weather is due to the prevailing Northeast Monsoon conditions, which are expected to continue, MSS said.

That means winds will blow over Singapore predominantly from the northwest or northeast.

In particular, the last week of February will be “generally drier”, MSS predicted.

Maximum temperature of 34°C on most days

Due to the drier conditions, the daily maximum temperature will also rise compared with the first half of February.

On most days, it should be around 34°C, MSS said.

During a few days, though, it may go up to a high of 35°C.

This will be the result of fewer clouds in the sky.

Warmer temperatures in 1st half of Feb

Singapore saw comparatively warmer temperatures in the first two weeks of February, with the mercury going up to 34°C or more on several days.

On 5 Feb, the highest daily maximum temperature for the month of 35.2°C was recorded at Jurong West.

This is despite most parts of Singapore recording above-average rainfall for the two-week period, with thundery showers falling on most afternoons.

Moderate to heavy thundery showers fell over several parts of the island in the late afternoon and evening on 3 Feb, MSS noted.

The highest rainfall for the first half of the month was recorded on that day — 65.6mm around the Clementi Sunset Way area.

Yio Chu Kang had the highest rainfall anomaly for the fortnight at 143% above the average, while Sembawang was the lowest at 18% below average.

