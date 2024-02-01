First 2 Weeks Of Feb To Be Warmer In S’pore, Temperatures May Reach 35°C

Singapore To See Warmer Temperatures In First 2 Weeks Of Feb

After months of wet weather, Singapore will see warmer temperatures and drier conditions in the first half of February.

According to a weather advisory by the National Environment Agency (NEA), temperatures may soar to around 35°C.

A few days are forecasted to be fair and warm.

Expect drier conditions leading up to CNY

In the first fortnight of February, there will be localised short-duration thundery showers over parts of the island.

These will occur on several afternoons. The total rainfall is expected to be near average over most parts of the island, said NEA.

Apart from this, folks in Singapore can expect fair and warm weather for a few days.

In particular, the second week of February will see windy conditions.

However, with less rain and cloud cover comes higher daily maximum temperatures of between 33°C and 34°C on most days.

The mercury could reach 35°C over a few days during this period.

Warmer temperatures in Feb follow wet weather in past months

The warmer temperatures and drier conditions follow thundery showers over most parts of the island in the second half of January.

While it mostly rained in the afternoon, the wet weather extended into the night on some days.

The daily maximum temperature during this period ranged between 31°C and 34°C on most days.

Featured image adapted from Kirill Petropavlov on Unsplash.