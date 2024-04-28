K-pop idols including Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon detained in Bali for unauthorised filming, passports confiscated

K-pop idols detained in Bali for filming without permit

Several prominent K-pop idols, including Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon, have found themselves entangled in a legal issue while filming a reality TV show in Bali, Indonesia.

The cast and crew of the show, named ‘Pick Me Trip in Bali’, are reportedly facing detention after local authorities discovered they were filming without the necessary permits.

The cast comprises Hyoyeon, Apink’s Bomi, Secret Number’s Dita, and former I.O.I member Im Nayoung.

K-pop cast & crew allegedly filmed without permit in Bali

According to South Korean news outlet SPOTV, the group arrived in Bali for filming on 21 April with plans to depart by 25 April.

However, their departure was halted when authorities intervened, citing the absence of proper filming permits.

Approximately 30 members of the production team allegedly had their passports confiscated, leaving them stranded in Bali while investigations ensued.

At that time, they were expected to only be able to return to South Korea the following week.

Cause of detention unclear

While the exact cause of the detention remains unclear, speculation has arisen regarding visa issues.

An anonymous source with alleged links to the show suggested to SPOTV that the cast and crew may have failed to secure appropriate visas for their activities in Bali.

Despite efforts to ascertain more information, representatives of the detained individuals have expressed frustration over the lack of communication from the production team regarding the situation.

In light of the predicament, cast members who had prior commitments in South Korea now have to rearrange their schedules hastily.

KBS Joy releases response

Addressing the events, KBS Joy — the TV channel set to air the reality show — released a statement to South Korean media outlet Xportnews.

However, the statement neither confirmed nor denied the programme’s fate, stating that official broadcast arrangements were still under consideration. It also hinted at the channel’s lack of affiliation with the production company involved in the Bali filming.

As the investigation unfolded, fans and industry observers awaited developments regarding the fate of the K-pop stars and the reality show.

Cast released from investigations

On Saturday (27 April), K-pop website Koreaboo reported that local police had released the idol cast, including Hyoyeon and Bomi, after conducting investigations.

The cast have since returned to their accommodations and are awaiting the next step.

Koreaboo also cited News1, which reported that as of 27 April (Korean Standard Time, KST), most of the cast were preparing to return home. These excluded those with additional personal schedules.

Some of the members who headed home were due to arrive via Incheon Internation Airport on Saturday (27 April) morning.

In fact, a fan account on X has shared footage of Bomi in Korea.

Crew still detained

However, the crew—including the production director—remains under investigation for filming without prior permission.

They face around ₩100 million or S$98,875 in fines.

As to which part of the filming didn’t sit well with the authorities, is a question that remains a mystery for now.

