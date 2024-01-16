Wet Weather Conditions Expected For Rest Of Jan, Temperatures As Low As 23°C On Some Days

Wet Conditions & Widespread Continuous Rain Expected In 2nd Half Of Jan

The wet weather that persisted through December and January is expected to continue in the next week, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said in a media advisory today (16 Jan).

This will be especially so between 18 and 20 Jan, when there’ll be widespread continuous and sometimes heavy rain.

There should be above-average rainfall in most parts of Singapore.

Temperatures should be cool as well, ranging from 23 to 29 degrees Celsius on days with continuous rain.

For the rest of the fortnight, the daily maximum temperatures are expected to range between 32 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius on most days.

Widespread continuous rain from 18 to 20 Jan during second half of the month: MSS

MSS said that prevailing Northeast Monsoon conditions should continue in the second half of this month.

Winds will blow mainly from the northwest or northeast.

On several days, there will be widespread continuous rain, especially from 18 to 20 Jan.

In the second half of the fortnight between 16 and 31 Jan, however, there will be localised short-duration thundery showers in the afternoon.

Passing showers with occasional windy conditions are expected on a day or two as well.

Those in Singapore can look forward to relatively cool temperatures on the days with continuous rain — between 23 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius.

However, the daily maximum temperature should reach 33 degrees Celsius on most days.

Rainfall was highly above average

In a review of the last fortnight’s weather conditions, MSS noted that thundery showers fell over most parts of the island in the afternoon on most days.

This was especially so on 4 Jan, when there were widespread moderate to heavy thundery showers across many parts of Singapore.

Pulau Tekong saw the highest daily total rainfall recorded that day, at 121.0 mm.

Temperatures were breezy, falling below 33 degrees Celsius except on two days.

On 2 Jan, the daily maximum temperature rose to 33.6 degrees Celsius in Clementi, the highest for the whole month.

Kranji saw a 184% above average rainfall amount — the highest of all in the past two weeks.

Bukit Panjang saw a 77% above-average rainfall amount, which was the lowest.

Given the wet weather forecast for the next two weeks, don’t forget your umbrellas if you’re heading out.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Slesha Dhakal on Flickr.