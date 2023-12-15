More Wet Weather Expected For The Rest Of Dec, Heavy Thundery Showers On A Few Days

Wet Weather Likely To Continue In 2nd Half Of Dec Along With Windy Conditions On 1-2 Days

The usual year-end rainy season has well and truly arrived in Singapore, with abundant rain and cool air over the past fortnight.

This wet weather is likely to continue in the second half of December, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

The thundery showers we’ve been having almost every afternoon will turn heavy on a few days.

Wet weather will continue for rest of Dec

In a weather advisory on Friday (15 Dec), the MSS said the current wet weather will likely continue for the rest of the month.

On most afternoons this month, Singaporeans can expect thundery showers. They may extend into the evening on some days.

They may also become widespread and heavy on a few days, MSS added.

Windy conditions on 1-2 days

In addition to the rain, Singapore may also experience windy conditions on one or two days, MSS said.

These will come with brief periods of passing showers.

The winds will blow mainly from the northwest or northeast,.

This weather is caused by the prevailing Northeast Monsoon, which has been around since the start of December.

As a result, the total rainfall for the rest of the year is predicted to be above average over most parts of the island.

Maximum temperature of 34°C on some days

Due to the higher rainfall, the daily temperature will drop — but not by much.

On most days, it should be between 24°C and 33°C, MSS said.

On some days, though, it may go up to around 34°C, despite the thundery showers forecast.

Above-average rainfall in first half of Dec

As we know, the first two weeks of December were wet, with parts of Singapore drenched by thundery showers in the afternoon on most days.

This was thanks to the Northeast Monsoon conditions causing above-average rainfall over most parts of the island.

While Yio Chu Kang recorded the highest rainfall anomaly of 110%, Punggol’s rainfall was 33% below average.

12 Dec saw the highest rainfall recorded in a day when 89.9mm in total fell in Woodlands.

As for the temperature, the highest daily maximum was a sweltering 35.5°C on 5 Dec at Admiralty.

Choa Chu Kang, on the other hand, had the lowest daily minimum temperature on 3 Dec with a chilly 22.9°C.

Since you know it’s going to be another wet Christmas, don’t forget to bring an umbrella if you’re out and about.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Jon Siegel on Flickr.