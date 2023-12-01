Wet Weather Will Continue In 1st Half Of Dec, Thundery Showers Expected On Most Afternoons

Singapore’s Wet Weather Will Continue In Dec As Rainfall Predicted To Be Above Average

For the past month, Singaporeans have enjoyed relief from the sweltering temperatures as wet weather persisted.

Good news for those who love the cooler air — this is likely to continue in the first half of December.

This will take the form of thundery showers that will come about on most afternoons.

Wet weather in Dec may extend into the night

In a weather advisory on Friday (1 Dec), the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said the current wet weather will likely continue into December.

On most afternoons this month, Singaporeans can expect thundery showers — so do bring an umbrella if you’re out and about.

While the rain typically takes a break at night, this won’t be the case sometimes.

That’s because the showers may extend into the night “on a few days”, MSS added.

Dec wet weather due to Northeast Monsoon

The increased rainfall will be caused by the Northeast Monsoon, MSS said.

It’s expected to “become established” over Singapore and the surrounding region in the next two weeks.

This means the winds, which will blow mostly from the northwest and northeast, will strengthen considerably.

As a result, the total rainfall for the first fortnight of December will be above average over most parts of the island.

Maximum temperature of 34°C on a few days

Despite the higher rainfall, the daily maximum temperature won’t drop too much.

It’s expected to hit around 34°C on a few days, even though thundery showers will occur daily.

The daily temperature on most days should be between 24°C and 33°C.

Above-average rainfall in November

As you might know, November was a wet month, with thundery showers over parts of the island in the afternoon on most days.

This is thanks to the monsoon rain band that was located over equatorial Southeast Asia in the second half of the month.

Most parts of Singapore saw above-average rainfall during this period, with Ulu Pandan recording 119% above average. Admiralty was the driest region, with rainfall that was 17% below average.

Particularly, 21 Nov saw the highest rainfall recorded for the fortnight in Bedok, with a daily total rainfall of 128.8mm.

The temperature, however, was still fairly warm, with the daily maximum above 33°C on most days.

Clementi recorded the hottest temperature of the period on 17 Nov, with a scorching daily maximum of 35.3°C.

As the rainy season is well and truly upon us, let’s enjoy it while it lasts.

