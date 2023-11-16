S’pore Weather Will See More Thundery Showers For The Rest Of Nov, Temperatures Remain Warm

Singapore To Expect More Showers In Second Half Of Nov

Those in Singapore may have to continue bringing their umbrellas around for the rest of November.

There will be more rainfall in the next two weeks, according to Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

Despite the wet weather, Singaporeans can expect warm conditions during this period with temperatures rising to 35°C.

Monsoon brings thundery showers but warm conditions

On Thursday (16 Nov), the MSS said in a media advisory that Singaporeans can expect more thundery showers.

The wet weather will persist till the end of the month.

This is due to the monsoon rain band that’s expected to lie close to the equatorial region in the coming fortnight.

That said, the short-duration showers are expected in the afternoons on most days over parts of the island.

On some days, however, the rain may last into the evening.

“The thundery showers could be widespread and heavy on some of these days,” added MSS.

As such, the total rainfall for the second half of November is forecasted to be above average over most parts of the island.

Apart from the showers, Singaporeans can also expect warm conditions — with daily temperatures ranging from 24°C to 34°C.

On days with fewer clouds in the sky, the temperature may rise to a high of 35°C.

Singapore saw rain on most afternoons in first half of Nov

Singapore and the surrounding region experienced inter-monsoon conditions in the first half of November.

Parts of the island saw rainy afternoons on most days.

However, Woodlands had the highest rainfall on 7 Nov. Additionally, conditions were generally warm during this time.

On most days, the daily maximum temperatures soared over 33°C.

Newton recorded the highest daily temperature at 35.8°C on 3 November 2023.

This reading shares the record for the highest daily maximum temperature in November (last recorded at Admiralty on 18 November 2019) since temperature records started in 1929.

