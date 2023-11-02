Lightning & Thundery Showers Expected In S’pore In Early Nov, Temperatures Could Reach 35°C

Singapore Weather In 1st Half Of November Will See Thundery Showers

The weather in Singapore will see thundery showers on most afternoons and a temperature of up to 35°C for the first half of November.

This is according to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS), which said that this month is among the wettest months in the Lion City.

Due to the upcoming inter-monsoon period, there may also be occasional thunderstorms over the next two weeks.

However, similar to October, there will likely be below-average rainfall.

Inter-monsoon weather will bring showers & thunderstorms in November

On Wednesday (1 Nov), the MSS announced that they are expecting afternoon thundery showers on most days in the first half of November 2023.

These showers may even last into the evenings, they added.

This is due to the inter-monsoon period, which will be setting in during the first week of the month as the Southwest Monsoon comes to an end.

Occasionally, there may also be heavy thunderstorms as lightning activity tends to increase during inter-monsoon months.

In addition, the MSS projects temperatures in the first two weeks of November to range between 33°C and 35°C.

Although November is one of the wettest months in Singapore, the MSS noted that there will likely be below-average rainfall over the next two weeks.

Higher frequency of showers helped ease haze episode

This is similar to October, when they recorded below-average rainfall across the country throughout the month.

Yio Chu Kang saw the most dramatic statistic, with rainfall at 72% below average.

However, parts of the island saw short-duration afternoon thundery showers on most days.

In fact, on 23 Oct, moderate to heavy thundery showers occurred over many areas in the afternoon.

That day, Jurong West recorded the month’s highest rainfall at 88.4mm, noted the MSS.

The increased showers over the country and region also helped to gradually ease the haze episode on 7 and 8 Oct, they said.

Admiralty broke record for hottest temperature in October

Additionally, October remained generally warm, with maximum temperatures rising past 34°C on 25 days.

On 9 Oct, temperatures passed 35°C in many parts of Singapore. Notably, Admiralty recorded a whopping 36.3°C that day.

This is the highest temperature ever recorded in Singapore in the month of October, the MSS disclosed.

It broke the record high of 35.7°C on 14 Oct 2001 and 13 Oct 2019.

Knowing the weather forecast this month, perhaps we should prepare our umbrellas in case we get caught in the rain.

