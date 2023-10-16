S’pore Weather Will Have More Showers In 2nd Half Of Oct, Temperatures Should Be Lower

Singapore Weather To Expect More Showers In 2nd Half Of Oct

Those looking for a respite from the warm weather and brief hazy conditions over the past few months should keep reading. There will be more showers over the next two weeks in Oct 2023, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

Temperatures are also likely to be lower compared to the first half of the month, and there should be an above-average amount of rainfall.

MSS also noted that on 9 Oct, temperatures exceeded 35 degrees Celsius in several parts of Singapore. Admiralty recorded a hefty 36.3 degrees Celsius that day, which broke the record for the highest temperature ever recorded in Singapore for Oct.

Showers expected in 2nd half of Oct weather

MSS said in a news release on Monday (16 Oct) that we should expect more showers for the rest of October 2023 compared to the first half of the month.

On most days, there should be thundery showers. Notably, this week should see afternoon thundery showers, which’ll extend into the evening on a few days.

Meanwhile, in the second half of the fortnight, there may be short-duration thundery showers in the late morning and afternoon.

MSS expects above-average rainfall in the second half of this month. As a result, temperatures are likely to be lower.

Regardless, daily maximum temperatures are expected to range between 33 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius on most days.

With more showers forecast in the southern Southeast Asia region, there may be an improvement to the haze situation.

“The chance of the 24-hr PSI reaching the Unhealthy range in Singapore is low for the coming fortnight,” MSS said.

Haze observed on 7 and 8 Oct

MSS noted that “Southwest Monsoon conditions prevailed over Singapore and the surrounding region in the first half of October 2023”.

Low-level winds blew mostly from the southeast or southwest.

The first half of Oct was largely dry and warm, besides a few bouts of brief showers.

These conditions were due to suppressed rain cloud formation arising from a dry air mass moving over the surrounding region, MSS said.

There was smoke haze from forest fires in central and southern Sumatra on 7 and 8 Oct, blown over by prevailing winds to Singapore.

It resulted in hazy conditions, and the air quality reached the Unhealthy range in some places.

The highest 24-hour PSI was 123, between 8-9pm on 7 Oct.

Maximum temperatures rose above 34 degrees Celsius on most days

Maximum temperatures rose above 34 degrees Celsius on most days.

Notably, on 9 October 2023, temperatures exceeded 35 degrees Celsius in several parts of Singapore.

Admiralty saw temperatures rise to 36.3 degrees Celsius, which is the highest temperature ever recorded in Singapore in October.

It surpasses the previous record high of 35.7 degrees Celsius recorded on 14 October 2001 and 13 October 2019.

Singapore also recorded well-below-average rainfall across the first half of this month too.

Thankfully, we should see a marked improvement in the rainfall in the latter half of the month.

