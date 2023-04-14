US TikToker Says Jewel Changi McDonald’s Is World’s Most Expensive, Viewers Disagree

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

US TikToker Calls McDonald’s At Jewel Changi The World’s Most Expensive

Food has been one of the things hit hardest by rising inflation rates, causing even simple meals like fast food to cost more than ever.

Singapore is no exception, and a United States (US) content creator was recently shocked to see the prices at a McDonald’s outlet here.

Touting it as one of the world’s “most expensive McDonald’s”, the TikToker appeared to be paying a visit to the outlet at Jewel Changi Airport.

His controversial statement was met with disagreement by some viewers, who pointed out countries in which McDonald’s is even pricier.

TikToker deems S$13 Chicken McNuggets & S$7 McCrispy at Jewel Changi expensive

On Saturday (8 Apr), travel content creator Christian Grossi posted a video of his experience dining in at Jewel Changi’s McDonald’s outlet.



He began by showing viewers some of the prices of items like the 20-piece Chicken McNuggets and 2-piece Chicken McCrispy Sweet Paprika.

The items were priced at S$13.15 and S$7 respectively, which Mr Grossi found to be steep.

However, he countered that the menu also has “really cool stuff”, pointing towards the Lotus Biscoff McFlurry and Mudpie McFlurry.

The backpacking TikToker, whose bio says he’s currently in Singapore, was also impressed by free coffee and tea refills available during breakfast hours.

This led him to conclude that while the outlet is the most expensive, it “comes with some perks”.

TikToker shocked that 2 people’s orders amount to S$39

In the video, Mr Grossi also gave a review of his and his companion’s orders.

Before that, he revealed that both their orders had come up to US$30 (S$39) while looking audibly shocked.

Mr Grossi’s own order included Crinkle Cut French Fries, the Mudpie McFlurry, and Buttermilk Crispy Chicken.

He also revealed that he got curry sauce, which was apparently new to him.

Overall, he gave glowing reviews for everything he got.

In between, he even found time to pepper in one more controversial opinion, which is that pineapple should be on every type of food.

Viewers disagree & mention other countries where McDonald’s is more expensive

Naturally, Mr Grossi’s polarising opinion drew a colourful range of comments from viewers.

Many disagreed with his stance that Jewel Changi’s McDonald’s outlet is the most expensive and named other countries where it costs more.

Some said that McDonald’s in Switzerland is truly the most expensive one.

Others, however, said the dubious crown belongs to New Zealand.

One viewer also said the prices shown are still cheaper than that in Toronto, Canada.

This commenter chose to focus on the positives of McDonald’s in Singapore instead, quipping that the ice cream machines always work.

Another viewer was offended by something else entirely, which was the fact that Grossi did not try the signature McSpicy burger.

Meanwhile, this netizen seemed resigned to the assumption as they said the prices are already standard for them.

While we cannot know for sure if Jewel Changi’s outlet truly ranks up there, it’s worth noting that McDonald’s prices vary within Singapore itself.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.