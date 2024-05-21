S’pore pharmacies see surge in ART test kit sale following Covid-19 cases spike

Surge in ART test kit sales in Singapore pharmacies

Singapore is currently experiencing a spike in Covid-19 infections, according to the latest data published by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This surge has led to a sharp increase in Antigen Rapid Test (ART) kit sales at pharmacies across the island.

In particular, Watsons experienced over 150% rise in demand for its test kits in the past week, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

25,900 Covid-19 cases in Singapore from 5 to 11 May

From 5 to 11 May, the number of Covid-19 cases increased to 25,900, MOH revealed in a press release on Saturday (18 May).

This figure was higher compared to the 13,700 cases the week before.

Moreover, the daily average of Covid-19 hospitalisations increased from 181 to 250 that week.

Meanwhile, the number of ICU cases was an average of 3 cases daily.

MOH highlighted that the dominant variants now infecting the global population are JN.1 and its sub-lineages, including KP.1 and KP.2.

At present, KP.1 and KP.2 are not considered more transmissible, nor would they result in more severe disease compared to other circulating variants.

Local pharmacies required to restock ART kits frequently

Amid the new wave, more individuals have scrambled to purchase ART kits from pharmacies.

When a Shin Min Daily News reporter visited Tiong Bahru Plaza’s Watsons store on Saturday afternoon, they found that the ART kits at the cashier were running low.

An employee told the reporter that some customers purchase more than two boxes of test kits.

Due to the spike in demand for test kits, the outlet restocks 100 boxes almost daily. According to the employee, the kits would then sell out in two or three days.

The Chinese news site also visited the Guardian branch at Toa Payoh on 19 May.

At the store, a staff member highlighted that the test kits had sold out about two weeks ago. At that time, the kits had not been replenished yet.

Similarly, she shared that with every restock, the kits would be sold out within two or three days.

Noting that the population’s immunity to Covid-19 has likely diminished, MOH encourages individuals to keep updated with vaccinations.

