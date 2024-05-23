2-year-old girl in Tokyo dies after mother accidentally traps her neck in car window

Two-year-old girl in Tokyo dies after her neck got trapped in car window

On Tuesday (21 May), a two-year-old girl in Tokyo, Japan died when her neck got trapped in the car window. She was riding in the backseat when her mother decided to shut the car’s window.

Unbeknownst to the mother, the girl’s neck had been accidentally caught in the window.

She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

On Tuesday morning, a mother in Tokyo went out with her two-year-old daughter. The 34-year-old mother had opened the car windows to let some fresh air in before they left their home.

Her child sat in the child safety seat at the back, but without the seat belt fastened, according to The Japan Times.

As she was driving, she then closed the car windows. A while later, she called out to her daughter but when the girl did not repond to her, she turned around and found out that the girl had caught her neck in the car window.

The mother explained that she had meant to close only three of the windows, excluding the one beside her child.

According to The Japan Times, she called for the ambulance around 10:45am, saying that she could not free her child’s neck from the window.

The two-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Safety concerns for cars raised

The case raises concern for the safety of children within vehicles. According to The Asahi Shimbun, an earlier incident was reported regarding a child’s finger being severed after two children played with the car windows.

In 2017, a test by JAF Channel showed that these car power windows are strong enough to cleanly cut a daikon radish.

Even automated censors that’ll help prevent such incidents are still under development. Earlier this year, a man nearly broke his finger when he used it to test whether his Tesla Cybertruck would automatically stop shutting.

