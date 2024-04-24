‘You want me to break traffic rules?’: S’pore Gojek driver cancels ride after customer asks to come ASAP

Gojek driver cancels trip after customer asks them to come ASAP

A post on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page showing an exchange between a Gojek driver and a customer has sparked debate online.

The customer had asked the driver to come “as soon as possible” after providing the pickup point.

Apparently irked by the urgency, the driver sarcastically questioned if the customer wanted them to disregard traffic laws and subsequently cancelled the ride.

Customer requests driver to come ASAP

The customer posted a screenshot of the conversation on Monday (22 April).

Their chat started normally enough, with a note from the customer requesting the driver to pick her up from “Block 8”.

The driver acknowledged the request, stating they were en route.

In response, the customer indicated that she was waiting at the main entrance of the block.

A minute later, she sent another message: “Please come ASAP. Thanks.”

Seemingly irritated by the message, the driver retorted: “You want me to break traffic rules?”

He then proceeded to cancel the ride, ending the conversation by wishing the customer “good luck”.

Netizens criticise both driver & customer

Many other Facebook users called out the Gojek driver for being too sensitive.

One user highlighted that “ASAP” stands for “as soon as possible”, not “come over here now”.

On the other hand, some defended the driver, suggesting the customer could have exercised more patience.

A netizen claiming to be a private-hire driver agreed that the Gojek driver might have been “too easily triggered”.

However, he noted various factors that could hinder prompt service, such as traffic lights.

He also mentioned he would cancel a booking if faced with impatient messages like “Why are you not moving?” or “Why so long?”.

