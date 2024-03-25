‘Don’t be self-entitled’: S’pore PHV driver snaps at customer for requesting 6th-floor pickup

PHV driver calls customer ‘self-entitled’ for sixth-floor pickup request

A post on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page featuring a conversation between a Private Hire Vehicle (PHV) driver and a customer about a pickup request has sparked debate among netizens.

The customer had asked the driver to fetch them up from the sixth floor of the carpark.

This caused the agitated PHV driver to snap at the customer and call them “self-entitled”.

Their interaction has since raised the question: who was the one being unreasonable in this situation?

Customer requests pickup from sixth floor

On Saturday (23 March), a Facebook user posted a photo of the conversation on the Complaint Singapore page and asked what others think of such drivers.

At the top of the chat was a yellow banner that read: “Please come up to carpark 6th floor.”

The passenger then followed up with a message repeating the request to the driver.

Apparently quite annoyed by the request, the driver asked if the passenger was “handicapped”.

The driver also told them it would cost an extra S$5 as they had selected the “wrong” pickup location.

After the customer heard about the additional fee, they changed their mind and stated that they would go down to the original pickup point.

The driver ended the conversation by telling the customer not to be “self-entitled”.

“We are not your personal driver,” the message read.

Netizens criticise both driver & customer

Many users, including fellow drivers, left comments calling out the PHV driver for being the self-entitled one, saying “a job is a job”.

Others defended the PHV driver, noting that drivers going to requested pickup points instead of the designated ones is a “bonus”, not an “entitlement”.

Overall, most commenters criticised both the customer for their tedious request, as well as the driver for their rude remarks.

In any case, it must have been one awkward car ride.

