Mum Calls S’pore Taxi Driver Rude For Not Allowing Daughter To Snack Onboard, Sparks Debate Online

Yesterday (4 Feb), a passenger claimed she faced an unpleasant situation on a taxi ride, where the driver forbade her from giving her two-year-old daughter a snack.

Expressing her dissatisfaction, the mother criticised the driver for his attitude and shared a video of their interaction.

The clip garnered widespread attention and sparked a heated debate online.

Mum claims taxi driver didn’t allow daughter to snack onboard

The exchange between the mother and the taxi driver was captured in a video posted on the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page yesterday (4 Feb).

Quoting the mother, SGRV wrote that the daughter had requested a biscuit to eat during their taxi ride. Reacting instinctively, the woman took out a piece of snack and handed it to her child.

She claimed that in her previous experiences of taking cabs, no other driver had told her off for the same reason.

The mum emphasised her daughter’s young age and claimed that she was hungry at the moment. She also told the driver that if her daughter were to drop food, she would gladly help clean it up.

However, the driver remained firm in his stance. He refuted this by stating that she would be unable to see the mess.

Mum calls driver’s attitude rude

At one point, the mother told the driver to relax, once again citing her daughter’s young age.

She then went on to ask him if he had kids himself, to which he replied that he also doesn’t allow his children to eat in cars. Following this, he chided the mum, telling her to teach her child such habits.

Towards the end of the video, he ended the conversation by saying he did not want to quarrel with her further.

In her caption, the mother dubbed him “such a rude taxi driver”, and asserted that his attitude needs improving.

Encounter sparks heated debate online

The exchange sparked a heated debate among netizens, who had much to say regarding who they perceived to be right or wrong in this situation.

Although the video was shared from the perspective of the upset passenger, many users took the driver’s side instead.

In particular, one user highlighted their personal experience with their child in a cab. They said that although their child was crying to have a snack, they took the initiative to request the driver’s permission first.

Another user suggested that contrary to the passenger’s accusations, the driver maintained a “calm and polite” attitude.

Meanwhile, some defended the young child for wanting to snack, as they think that “bite-sized foods are impromptu pacifiers”.

MS News has reached out to the taxi company for comments.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.