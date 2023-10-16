Bukit Canberra Swimming Complex Opens On 15 Oct, Boasts Indoor & Outdoor Pools For Adults & Kids

Bukit Canberra Swimming Complex Officially Opens On 15 Oct

On Sunday (15 Oct), Bukit Canberra Swimming Complex officially opened to residents. The long-awaited announcement previously came on 6 Oct, revealing four swimming pools ready for use.

The complex’s opening saw nearly 1,000 attendees, including Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and other Sembawang GRC MPs.

Together, they took a dive into the brand-new swimming pools and enjoyed some aqua aerobics.

A new gym and polyclinic also await residents in Bukit Canberra towards the end of the year.

At long last, Sembawang residents flocked in crowds to the opening of Bukit Canberra Swimming Complex.

The new complex features four different swimming pools — a six-lane sheltered pool, a sheltered wading pool, an eight-lane outdoor lap pool, and an outdoor fun pool.

Sport Singapore reported nearly 1,000 residents attending the opening. Alongside them were four MPs: Mr Ong Ye Kung, Dr Lim Wee Kiak, Mr Vikram Nair, and Ms Mariam Jaafar.

Dressed in swimming attire, the MPs dived into the pools. They performed aqua aerobics with the attending residents.

They also played some flippa ball, a simpler version of water polo, with the other swimmers in the 1.2m-deep sheltered pool.

Gym & polyclinic to come later this year

Mr Ong, Dr Lim, and Mr Nair addressed the crowd in a speech. They expressed excitement at the opening of the Bukit Canberra Swimming Complex and future facilities.

Bukit Canberra, intended as an integrated sports and community hub, saw the indoor sports hall and hawker centre open in 2022.

Mr Ong even showed up at the latter for a bowl of refreshing ice kachang.

Sport Singapore stated that a new gym and a polyclinic would also be coming to Bukit Canberra “towards the end of the year”.

Exciting news indeed, but for now, the residents can enjoy their brand-new swimming complex.

