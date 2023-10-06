Bukit Canberra Swimming Complex Opening On 15 Oct With 4 Indoor & Outdoor Pools

Bukit Canberra Swimming Complex Will Hold Opening Event On 15 Oct

Health Minister and Sembawang MP Ong Ye Kung announced that the Bukit Canberra Swimming Complex has been completed.

When the venue officially opens on 15 Oct, visitors can expect four swimming pools ready for use, located both indoors and outdoors.

The complex is a part of the Bukit Canberra integrated hub, featuring a hawker centre and an indoor sports hall thus far.

4 pools will be ready at swimming complex

Mr Ong Ye Kung announced in a Facebook post today (6 Oct) that the Bukit Canberra Swimming Complex is almost ready to receive visitors.

For now, he said that four pools for adults and children are ready, though earlier reports stated that there would be five.

Pictures showed two of the outdoor pools, which include a small, wet playground area for young children to splash around in.

Mr Ong also declared that the official opening event will happen at 8am next Sunday (15 Oct).

His post suggested that he too would be present, as he wrote “See you there soon”, though this is unconfirmed.

Although the complex has yet to officially open, swim schools and instructors have already started promoting their lessons shortly after Mr Ong’s Facebook post went ‘live’.

If you’d like to be there on 15 Oct, here’s how you can find the venue:



Bukit Canberra ActiveSG Swimming Complex

Address: 21 Canberra Link, Singapore 756973

Opening hours: TBC

Nearest MRT station: Sembawang

Website: Sembawang Swimming

Part of community hub including hawker centre

The swimming complex is just one part of the Bukit Canberra integrated sports & community hub, which opened in phases.

Prior to the swimming complex, the ActiveSG indoor sports hall opened near the end of 2022.

Those tired from badminton or soon, swimming, can also grab a bite at the Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre. The location boasts 44 stalls and opened in Dec 2022.

Some facilities still to come include a polyclinic, slated for opening in Dec 2023, according to The Straits Times.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Ong Ye Kung on Facebook and TheSmartLocal.