Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre Opens With 44 Stalls Offering Meal Options Under S$3.50

On Saturday (17 Dec), the Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre in Sembawang opened to great fanfare.

Home to 44 stalls, each of them reportedly offers budget-friendly meal options under S$3.50.

The stalls also provide caloric information on their dishes for those who are keeping an eye on their waistlines.

Situated at the former site of Chong Pang Village, Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre opened today (17 Dec) after a nearly three-year delay.

Present at the opening were Sembawang GRC MPs Mr Ong Ye Kung, Mr Vikram Nair, and Ms Mariam Jaafar.

To mark the opening, the trio were seen brewing the first cups of kopis at the food centre.

The three MPs also walked around and interacted with customers and stallholders.

The Straits Times (ST) reports that most tables were occupied on the morning of the opening, with long queues at some stalls.

Each stall has budget meal options priced below S$3.50

The 800-seat hawker centre is home to 44 stalls, including four selling halal food and another four selling Indian dishes.

Besides offering a large variety of food, the hawker centre also has food at affordable prices.

According to Sembawang MP Mariam Jaafar, each of the 44 stalls offers budget meal options priced below S$3.50.

Those under the Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS), as well as Pioneer and Merdeka Generation cardholders can get 10% off regular-priced items.

Notably, Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre is one of the first hawker centres in Singapore to provide calorie counts for the dishes on offer. There’s even a healthier choice symbol for items that are less caloric.

Additionally, about 10% of the stalls are reportedly run by Sembawang residents, adding to the homeliness of the place.

If you’re thinking of checking Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre out, here are the deets:



Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre

Address: 21 Canberra Link, Singapore 752350

Opening hours: 7am-11pm (depending on individual stalls)

Nearest MRT: Sembawang Station

A new & welcoming place for the community

With comforting meals that won’t burn a hole in your wallet, the Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre will be a great place to gather with loved ones.

There are food options for everyone, whether they’re on a budget or diet.

Will you be checking out the hawker centre soon? Let us know in the comments.

