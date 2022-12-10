Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre To Open On 17 Dec, Will Feature Mookata & Mexican-Indian Fusion Cuisine

Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre Will House 44 Stalls

While the majority of the facilities at Bukit Canberra has opened to the public last month, the hawker centre at the community building remained closed.

As 2022 draws to a close, the 800-seat hawker centre will finally be opening next Saturday (17 Dec).

Home to 44 stalls, the hawker centre will also feature unique foods offerings like Hainan and Harbin cuisine as well as Mexican-Indian fusion food.

Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre has 800 seats

On Friday (9 Dec), Health Minister and Sembawang MP Ong Ye Kung took to Facebook to announce the opening of Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre next Saturday (17 Dec).

In his post, he shared that the hawker centre will be open daily from 7am to 11 pm.

Home to 44 hawker stalls, the new food spot can apparently accommodate around 800 people.

Apart from typical local dishes, Mr Ong said that there will also be “other interesting food options” such as mookata, Hainan and Harbin cuisine, Mexican-Indian fusion food, and BBQ Melaka Seafood.

Green initiatives and ‘Belanja A Meal’ program available

Minister Ong adds that the hawker centre will feature an eco-friendly waste grinder system, turning food waste into compost.

Diners can also take part in the “Belanja A Meal” program, where they can buy a meal for less fortunate residents in the area.

The hawker centre will also have daily discounts for CHAS, Pioneer, and Merdeka Generation card members.

If you want to check out the latest hawker centre in the North, here are the directions on how you can get there:



Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre

Address: 21 Canberra Link, Singapore 752350

Opening Hours: 7am-11 pm

Nearest MRT: Sembawang MRT tation

Don’t just check out the hawker centre if you’re there, we heard the sports facilities are pretty dope too.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Ong Ye Kung on Facebook