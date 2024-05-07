Woman comes forward after 11 years to report Ken Lim for alleged sexual insults

Woman reports Ken Lim for alleged sexual insults after 11 years

11 years after former Singapore Idol judge Ken Lim allegedly used sexual insults on her, a woman came forward to testify against him.

On 25 July 2012, Lim had purportedly asked her if she was a virgin and what would happen if he were to have sex with her right then, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

The woman, who is now based in London, took the stand on Monday (6 May).

Lim also faces five trials for his alleged sexual offences towards five other victims, including sexual insults and molestation.

Victim did not know that sexual insults from Ken Lim were considered crimes

The victim, who is a singer-songwriter, claimed that Lim first made the suggestive remarks at an office carpark in 2012. Thereafter, she informed her family members and her then-boyfriend about what had happened.

Almost two weeks after the incident, Lim asked her how she was doing and if she was still traumatised.

Back then, she had been unaware that the questions posed by Lim were considered a crime.

According to Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Gail Wong, the victim also felt relieved that she was not molested. Hence, she did not bring up the matter to the authorities.

The pair stopped keeping in contact after January 2013.

However, after coming across reports about Lim’s other charges in June 2023, she decided to file a police report.

Compelled to testify as she felt she owed it to herself & other girls

DPP Wong stated that the victim was moreover motivated to testify as she had said to her sister:

Maybe I owe it to myself and all the other girls…now that I am older and wiser.

The prosecutor highlighted that the victim has no intention to falsely testify against Lim, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) noted. Instead, the prosecution asserted that “she is here today because it is true”.

Lim will continue to face trial at the State Courts today (7 May). ST reported that he is represented by lawyers from WongPartnership.

For sexual insults, the 60-year-old could be jailed for up to a year, fined, or both.

