Ex-S’pore Idol Judge Ken Lim Faces 5 New Charges For Insulting Modesty Of 3 Women

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Ken Lim Gets 5 More Charges For Insulting The Modesty Of 3 Women

Former Singapore Idol judge Ken Lim Chih Chiang was given five new charges on Wednesday (28 June), on top of one he already faced.

The new charges were for insulting the modesty of three women between 1998 and 2013.

Lim, the owner of entertainment company Hype Records, allegedly either said or showed things to these women that insulted their modesty.

Besides being a judge in ‘Singapore Idol’, he also set up another reality show, ‘The Final 1’.

Given 5 new charges for insulting women’s modesty

The charges deal with alleged incidents at either his home or at the Hype Records office.

The first charge relates to an incident between 1998 and 1999, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports.

He allegedly showed a female artiste a porn video of a woman having sex with multiple men.

Lim also allegedly told her that she was sexually inexperienced and that he could help with this.

Between 1999 and 2002 at Hype Records, he also allegedly asked a second woman if she was a virgin.

In addition, Lim allegedly asked her, “How can you write deeper songs if you are sexually inexperienced”.

He also purportedly asked to be her first sexual partner and how she pleasured herself sexually, according to The Straits Times (ST).

Sometime during that period, he allegedly asked her to write out her sexual fantasies as homework. Lim also allegedly offered himself as a sex partner.

Allegedly unbuckled his belt & removed belt strap

Towards a third woman, Lim allegedly said, “If you can have sex for nothing, why not have sex for something”.

He allegedly unbuckled his belt and removed his belt strap.

This incident purportedly happened in 2013 at the Hype Records office.

Faced a charge of molesting woman

Lim was given a charge in March for allegedly touching a 25-year-old woman’s breast using criminal force at Hype Records in 2021.

A total of four women are involved in the six charges Lim currently faces.

The 59-year-old has a wife and two sons.

Hsu was present when Lim received his charges today, ST reported.

He will return to court on 7 July.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TODAYonline via YouTube and National Library Board.