Ex-S’pore Idol Judge Ken Lim Charged With Molestation, He Allegedly Touched A Woman’s Chest

Ex-Singapore Idol Judge Ken Lim Charged With Molestation On 30 Mar

Ken Lim Chih Chiang, the former judge of the Singapore Idol singing competition was charged with molestation on Thursday (30 Mar).

The 58-year-old had allegedly touched a 25-year-old woman’s chest in his office at Hype Records, back in Nov 2021.

If found guilty, Lim faces up to three years in jail and a fine. However, Lim reportedly plans on maintaining his innocence.

Ken Lim charged with molestation over 2021 incident

58-year-old Ken Lim was charged with molestation on Thursday (30 Mar) over an incident that allegedly took place two years ago.

Most recognisable for his appearance on Singapore Idol, Lim served as chief judge on the show and famously gave blunt feedback to contestants.

He is also the founder and executive director of local record label Hype Records.

On 23 Nov 2021, Lim allegedly molested a 25-year-old lady by touching her breast, reports The Straits Times (ST).

The incident reportedly happened at Lim’s Hype Records office along Henderson Road.

The court did not reveal the victim’s identity due to a gag order.

Lim denies charges

Speaking in court on Thursday (30 Mar), Lim’s lawyer Mr Navin Naidu said the 58-year-old plans on maintaining his innocence.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) quoted the lawyer as saying that Lim “strenuously and unequivocally” denies the charges against him.

Mr Naidu also requested the expedition of his client’s case as investigations had apparently taken more than 15 months.

Lim was offered bail of S$10,000.

If the court finds him guilty of outrage of modesty, Lim faces up to three years’ jail and a fine. The charge also comes with caning, but will not apply to Lim as he’s over the age of 50.

Featured image adapted from YouTube and by MS News.