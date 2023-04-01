6 Facts About Ken Lim’s Music Career Outside Of Being Singapore Idol’s Simon Cowell

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

6 Facts About Ken Lim’s Music Career Over The Years

Ex-Singapore Idol judge Ken Lim made headlines on Thursday (30 Mar) when he was charged in court for molestation.

However, the music producer has since denied the allegation.

Apart from the fact that he owns a record label, most of us are familiar with his no-nonsense persona on the reality singing competition ‘Singapore Idol’.

That said, little else is known about the stoic musician.

Here’s what we found out about his music career over the years.

1. Started taking on recording projects at 16 years old

As it turns out, Ken Lim pursued his passion for music at a young age.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that he took on recording jobs for Taiwanese labels at the tender age of 16.

In a 1993 interview, Lim shared with ST that he had also participated in songwriting contests and festivals in Taiwan.

Armed with contacts in the international music scene, his efforts overseas paid off when he started producing music of his own.

2. Director of a music label by 24 years old

As he reached early adulthood, Lim’s career continued to flourish.

In 1987, ST featured his efforts as a 24-year-old director of Audio Musical.

According to the report, Lim engineered Richie Ricardo’s Mandarin album, ‘Purple Dance Party’.

Before recording, he asked the Indonesian singer to go through six months of “intensive” Mandarin lessons.

3. Ken Lim wrote SEA Games 1993 theme song ‘Bring On The Smiles’

By the time the 1990s came around, Lim was established enough to be a songwriter for the 1993 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

The New Paper reported that he represented Singapore and collaborated with two other foreign songwriters.

Together, they produced ‘Bring On The Smiles’ — the theme song for the 17th SEA Games held here.

Lim’s label, Hype Records, released the song as part of an album commemorating the sporting event.

4. Released his first album after 17 years in music

Although Ken Lim has helped many artistes record music, he only released his own album in 1994.

According to City Weekly, the album featured nine of Lim’s “most memorable and cherished compositions”.

In the album titled ‘Empyrean’, the producer collaborated with guest artists around the region.

5. Ken Lim wrote ‘Together’, the theme song for NDP 1999

As the 1990s came to a close, Ken Lim stepped into the spotlight once more.

This time, to write the theme song for the National Day Parade (NDP) in 1999.

The song came the year after Dick Lee’s iconic hit ‘Home’, continuing the tradition of commemorating the nation’s independence with original music.

6. Judged & produced ‘The Final 1’

By the turn of the century, Lim, now a seasoned veteran in the music industry, stepped out of the recording studio into television.

Apart from being the Simon Cowell of ‘Singapore Idol’, he was also the judge of the English singing competition, ‘The Final 1’.

Lim apparently even produced the show himself.

Speaking to TODAY in 2013, he said, “My intention… (is to) establish and support the local entertainment industry. I want to establish a top local name.”

Ken Lim has long & decorated music career in Singapore

Despite his relatively low profile after ‘Singapore Idol’ and ‘The Final 1’, Ken Lim actually boasts a long and accomplished music career.

Apart from making a name for himself, he has also helped to launch the careers of many recording artistes.

Do you know of any other songs written by Ken Lim? Let us know in the comments.

Featured image adapted from NLB Music SG and perfectgroupies on YouTube.