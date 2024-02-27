Korean band CNBLUE announces first S’pore concert in 7 years, ticket sales start 28 Feb

CNBLUE to hold first Singapore concert in 7 years on 27 Apr

South Korean Pop-Rock band CNBLUE will holding a concert in Singapore on 27 Apr.

Happening at the Singapore Indoor Stadium at 7.30pm, this will be the band’s first show on the Little Red Dot in seven years.

Tickets start from S$168, excluding booking fees.

General sales will start at 12pm on Wednesday (28 Feb) via Ticketmaster.

CNBLUE will perform fan-favourites at upcoming Singapore concert

Concert promoters Unusual Entertainment announced the upcoming show in a Facebook post on Monday (26 Feb).

CNBLUE, consisting of vocalist-guitarist Jung Yong Hwa, drummer Kang Min Hyuk, and bassist Lee Jung Shin, will be bringing its ‘CNBLUENTITY’ tour to the Singapore Indoor Stadium on 27 Apr, at 7.30pm.

Fans can look forward to watching the group perform hits such as, but not limited to:

‘I’m a Loner’

‘Intuition’

‘Can’t Stop’

‘LOVE GIRL’

‘Love’

‘I’m Sorry’

The last time CNBLUE performed in Singapore was in 2017 before it embarked on a seven-year hiatus when the members enlisted for mandatory military service.

During the hiatus, former vocalist-guitarist Lee Jong Hyun departed the group due to his connections to the Burning Sun scandal in 2019.

Tickets available from 28 Feb via Ticketmaster

Tickets for the concert come in five tiers, and the prices — excluding booking and administration fees — are as follows:

S$308 (VIP — Standing)

S$278 (Cat 1 — Standing or Seated)

S$238 (Cat 2)

S$198 (Cat 3)

S$168 (Cat 4)

Notably, VIP ticketholders will be able to attend a soundcheck party on the day of the concert.

VIP, Cat 1, and Cat 2 ticketholders can also stand a chance to win entry passes to a “goodbye session” after the show, as well as posters with the members’ autographs.

Additionally, ticketholders across all tiers will receive a collectible CNBLUE photocard prior to the concert.

Ticket sales will commence at 12pm on Wednesday (28 Feb).

Fans will be able to obtain tickets online via Ticketmaster, as well as offline via the hotline +65 3158 8588 between Mondays to Saturdays, 10am to 6pm.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Unusual Entertainment Pte Ltd on Facebook.