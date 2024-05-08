Iconic Ponggol Seafood restaurant closes after over 50 years due to high overheads

Iconic Ponggol Seafood restaurant shutters after more than 50 years

After more than 50 years in business, the iconic Ponggol Seafood restaurant at The Punggol Settlement has shuttered indefinitely.

The restaurant — well-known for its chilli crab and mee goreng — closed its doors on 2 May, The Straits Times (ST) reported. On Google, it is also listed as permanently closed.

High overhead costs were among the main reasons behind the closure.

Ponggol Seafood restaurant was founded in 1969

Founded by the late Mr Ting Choon Teng, the eatery boasts an illustrious history since 1969. Originally named Hock Kee, its old site used to be located beside the Punggol Jetty.

In 1994, it had to relocate due to the government’s reclamation of Punggol Point. Since then, it operated at several locations including East Coast Park and Hougang Mall.

On 1 June 2014, the establishment returned to Punggol Point and made its home at The Punggol Settlement.

“According to some of our customers, travelling to enjoy our food also brings them back to the Kampong days,” Ponggol Seafood said on its website.

In particular, Mr Ting was dedicated to provide “quality and fresh seafood at affordable prices”. He passed away in 2016 at the age of 90 due to lung cancer.

Closed due to high overhead costs & manpower issues

The restaurant’s business was subsequently sold in 2023, ST noted. The new owners, who managed the wine bistro next door to the restaurant, officially took over Ponggol Seafood operations on 1 May 2023.

They also changed its registered business name to New Punggol Seafood.

However, apart from high overhead costs such as rent, the restaurant also struggled with manpower issues.

Although the establishment still has a remaining lease of one year, general manager Mr Fabian Lim is discussing with the landlord to end the lease. For now, there are no plans to open the restaurant again.

Speaking to ST, Mr Lim highlighted that younger patrons were not attracted to the restaurant’s nostalgic concept.

“It is definitely a painful loss,” the manager said.

