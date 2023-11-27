Farrer Park Seafood Restaurant Closes After 60 Years As Owners Decide To Retire

Old Lai Huat Seafood Restaurant In Farrer Park Closes Down After 60 Years

There’s always a certain sadness when a beloved old business with historical value closes down.

Yesterday (26 Nov) was undoubtedly a sad day for long-time patrons of Old Lai Huat Seafood Restaurant as it officially shut its doors on 60 years’ worth of history.

The restaurant’s roots began all the way back in 1963 when the father of its current owner started cooking seafood. In 2001, Lim Poh Huat took over the reins and moved the business to 223 Rangoon Road in Farrer Park.

Under Mr Lim, the restaurant earned rave reviews and numerous fans. However, he and his wife eventually felt too exhausted to continue.

With their sons pursuing other dreams, Old Lai Huat opened for one final day on 26 Nov.

Old Lai Huat Seafood Restaurant holds 60 years of history

Over the years, Old Lai Huat Seafood Restaurant has earned considerable positive reviews.

According to Eatbook, the eatery is famous for its deep-fried sambal belacan fish, which was created there.

Shin Min Daily News reported that Mr Lim, 53, comes from a long line of chefs.

His grandfather sold Teochew porridge in the 1950s, while his father started cooking seafood in 1963.

The latter Lim would eventually open a restaurant on Ophir Road in the 1980s.

Together with his wife, Mr Lim opened Old Lai Huat Seafood Restaurant along Rangoon Road in 2001.

He told Shin Min Daily News that he personally cooked the food himself for over 30 years — with little rest — as he wanted to maintain the traditional taste of the dishes.

Seafood restaurant owner decided to retire

Mr Lim revealed that he initially considered retirement four or five years ago but decided to delay it as his younger son was still studying.

Now that both his sons have grown up, they have their own aspirations and aren’t interested in taking over the family business.

Mr Lim agreed with his wife’s suggestion to finally retire, saying that they were both exhausted from their decades of hard work.

“My wife has been with me for over 20 years,” he said, “I would like to spend time with her as well.”

“After we retire, we can properly enjoy life.”

Customers fill restaurant for one last meal

Sunday (26 Nov) was Old Lai Huat Seafood Restaurant’s last day of business.

Shin Min Daily News went down and saw that the place was packed with customers savouring their final taste of Mr Lim’s food.

Several Indonesian patrons even flew to Singapore just to eat there one last time.

Some of the customers had missed the news of the restaurant’s closure and only learnt of it when paying their bills.

While it’s certainly sad to see a popular long-running restaurant shut its doors, we hope Mr Lim and his wife enjoy their well-deserved retirement.

