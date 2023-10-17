Char At Jalan Besar Closing After Nearly 10 Years, Restaurant Owners Thank Customers For Support

Jalan Besar Roasted Meat Restaurant Char To Close On 26 Nov

Char, the Michelin-acclaimed restaurant located in Jalan Besar, will close for good on 26 Nov, after serving one of Singapore’s best char siews for nearly 10 years.

Despite their imminent closure, the restaurant owners say this isn’t exactly goodbye forever, as they may return in a different form and possibly overseas.

Char to close on 26 Nov after operating for nearly 10 years

On Tuesday (17 Oct), Char issued a press release announcing their upcoming closure on 26 Nov.

The restaurant did not state the reasons for closing, but said it will be leaving behind a “legacy of flavourful memories”.

Despite just announcing its closure, the restaurant said this “isn’t the end of Char”. They hinted about the possibility of them returning in a “different form” and possibly in a different country.

As their name suggests, Char is best known for their barbequed pork or char siew. Here’s what our foodie colleagues thought about their dishes.

In fact, the restaurant was awarded a Michelin Plate from 2016 to 2018. It was also listed under the Michelin Guide from 2018 to 2019.

Char has taken to social media to thank customers for their “unwavering support” over the years. The Facebook post states that there will be farewell events till 30 Nov, though MS News is trying to confirm the details. We’ll update the article accordingly once more information is available.

In response to MS News‘ queries, Ms Karan Low — whose husband Mr Anthony Ung co-founded the restaurant — shared that they arrived at the decision as they plan on migrating.

Nonetheless, they’re open to selling the business and expanding it to more markets.

Meanwhile, if you’d like to head down to savour Char’s roasted meats before they close, here’s how you can find the restaurant:



Char

Address: 363 Jln Besar, Singapore 208994

Operating hours: Tues – Sun, 11.30am-2.30pm & 5.30pm-9.30pm

Nearest MRT Stations: Lavender & Bendemeer

End of an almost 10-year run

The closure marks the end of Char’s nearly 10-year journey which started in 2014.

Reminiscing about the restaurant’s early days, Mr Ung said he and others running the restaurants were “newbies” in Singapore’s F&B scene back then.

Along the way, however, they learned “invaluable lessons” and forged “wonderful friendships”.

Earlier in February, a Hokkien mee stall in Bukit Merah which was similarly Michelin-rated shuttered for good.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Char on Facebook and Facebook.