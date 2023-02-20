ABC Brickworks Fried Hokkien Mee Stall Allegedly Closes Down, It Received Michelin Bib Gourmand

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Famous Fried Hokkien Mee Stall In ABC Brickworks Closed, Stallholder’s Children Unwilling To Take Over

Many Singaporeans have a few favourite hawker stalls they’re willing to queue up for.

Sadly, it’s possible for even popular and award-winning stalls to close down for good when the stallholder retires.

That’s what has allegedly happened to Tiong Bahru Yi Sheng Fried Hokkien Prawn Mee in ABC Brickworks Food Centre.

Their food was so good that they were awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand.

Netizen says stall has closed for good

The stall’s quiet demise was alleged in a post last Thursday (16 Feb) in the Hokkien Mee Hunting Facebook group.

The OP said her favourite stall was closed for good and wished the proprietor a happy retirement. She also shared a photo of the shuttered stall with trolleys and other items in front of it.

In a reply to another netizen’s question, she also said the stall has been returned to the Government.

While the elderly stallholder has retired, the auntie who was working there is now working at another stall, she claimed.

ABC Brickworks hokkien mee stall operated for over 40 years

Tiong Bahru Yi Sheng Fried Hokkien Prawn Mee is an institution as it’s been around for more than 40 years, according to a 2022 profile of the stall by Eatbook.

Fans obviously couldn’t get enough of their tasty prawn-and-pork-bone broth and fragrant pork lard.

That’s evidenced by the long queues usually seen at the stall, with waiting times that can go up to 40 minutes or more.

The head chef, 74-year-old Mr Toh Seng Wang, has also spent a lifetime behind the wok. He was usually seen deftly frying up a storm while listening to music.

Stall was awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand

So well-known was the ABC Brickworks stall that it received a Michelin Bib Gourmand nod.

They noted that their hokkien mee was stir-fried with homemade broth and came with “tempting” homemade chilli sauce.

However, the award seemed to make the queues at the stall even longer.

This allegedly prompted Mr Toh to take down the star in hopes that the demand won’t be so great.

Stallholder’s children unwilling to take over business

Unfortunately, as the owner grew older, the demands of running a popular stall may have gotten too great.

It was observed by Eatbook that he barely had time to take a sip of water while cooking.

His children were also unwilling to take over the business.

Thus, it was only a matter of time before he had to throw in the towel and retire.

While other hawkers try to sell their recipes to others, Mr Toh seems to have silently winded up his business.

Wishing him a happy retirement

It’s certainly sad that another legendary hawker hero has stepped away from the wok.

While Singaporeans won’t get to taste his fare any more, at least we had the privilege of enjoying it for more than 40 years.

We wish Mr Toh a happy retirement. May he have a good rest after slogging away for years and providing Singaporeans with delicious food.

Featured image adapted from Huey Li Tan on Facebook and Eatbook.