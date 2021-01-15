Project Penyek By Ansar At ABC Brickworks Food Centre Giving Out Free Ayam Penyet

ABC Brickworks Food Centre is arguably one of the most popular hawker centres in the South, largely owing to the huge selection of well-known stalls there.

Project Penyek By Ansar, which specialises in ayam penyet and other deep-fried offerings, is one of these stalls.

Come Friday (15 Jan), the hawker stall will be giving out free plates of their signature ayam penyet to celebrate the 2-year anniversary of their opening.

ABC Brickworks stall giving out free plates of ayam penyet

Announcing the move on Facebook, folks from the ayam penyet stall said customers need to only head down to the establishment and request for a plate to enjoy the promo.

An ayam penyet dish from the stall normally goes for $5 per plate.

Though there are no limits to how many plates each customer is entitled to, the stall owners urge everyone to be considerate and “order only what they (you) need”.

The promotion is available for both dine-in and takeaways, while stocks last.

Project Penyet By Ansar also took the opportunity to thank customers for the support they’ve received throughout the 2 years, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from ayam penyet, the stall is also known for its XXL fried seafood platter.

Do note that you’d have to pre-order this humongous dish 1 day in advance.

You can find our food-loving colleagues’ review here — spoiler alert: they gave it quite a high rating.

Deets on the stall

If you happen to be living around the area and would love to head down for a free plate of ayam penyet, here are the deets:

Project Penyek by Ansar

Address: 6 Jalan Bukit Merah, #01-25, Singapore 150006

Opening hours: 10.30am-8pm daily

Tel no: 8689 3747

Nearest MRT: Redhill

Project Penyek By Ansar is a 100% Muslim-owned eatery.

Congratulations to Project Penyek

Our heartiest congratulations to Project Penyek on their 2-year anniversary. We wish them many great years ahead and hope more customers will visit them for their food offerings.

