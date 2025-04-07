DBS & Bank of China customers’ info extracted in ransomware attack, no log-in details compromised

DBS & Bank of China are contacting customers affected by the breach

Customer information from DBS Bank and Bank of China’s Singapore branch has been “extracted” by a ransomware attack.

The incident was revealed in a joint statement from the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Monday (7 April) night.

Attack reported on 6 April

The attack was reported by printing vendor Toppan Next Tech (TNT) to the Personal Data Protection Commission on Sunday (6 April) evening.

TNT prints and distributes paper letters for the banks.

The “random” ransomware attack targeted TNT’s business operations in its Joo Koon Circle premises, the company said in a statement reported by The Straits Times (ST).

It “immediately” cut off the attacker’s network entry point and is closely monitoring the situation, it added.

No customer log-in information was compromised, CSA and MAS said.

CSA is helping TNT with its investigations and advising them on containment measures.

DBS & Bank of China contacting affected customers

As for the banks, the accounts concerned are being put on enhanced monitoring.

They are also contacting affected customers “as a matter of priority”.

MAS is in “close engagement” with the banks on their risk-mitigating measures and customer follow-up, the statement said.

8,200 DBS customers affected

DBS told ST that about 8,200 customers’ statements were potentially compromised.

They are mainly DBS Vickers brokerage and Cashline loan service users, it said.

The info that could have been leaked was contained in encrypted statements or letters sent to customers between December 2024 and February 2025.

It included names, postal addresses and equities details, but did not include login credentials, passwords, NRIC details, deposit balances or total wealth holdings.

DBS does not know whether the attacker was able to decrypt the files.

3,000 Bank of China customers affected

Bank of China told ST that about 3,000 of its customers were affected.

The data that could have been leaked included names, addresses and for some customers, loan account numbers.

