SCDF rescuers in Myanmar returning to S’pore on 8 April, donate hydraulic cutter & essential supplies

SCDF rescuers observe moment of silence for Myanmar earthquake victims before returning to S’pore

The Singapore Civil Defence Force’s (SCDF’s) elite Operation Lionheart (OLH) rescuers will be returning to Singapore on Tuesday (8 April) at 4.10pm, it said in a Facebook post.

They are going home after having left their mark on Myanmar — giving away a hydraulic cutter and essential supplies.

Team marks end of mission with ceremony

On Monday (7 April), SCDF said the 80-member OLH contingent had begun preparations for their departure.

The end of the 10-day mission was marked with a keluar baris ceremony, signifying the conclusion of their relief and recovery efforts in Myanmar.

It included a shout of “SGP One!”. which encapsulates the collective spirit of dedication and steadfastness that underpinned the contingent’s identity throughout the deployment, SCDF added.

OLH team leader, Colonel Tay Zhi Wei, also attended an appreciation ceremony organised by the National Disaster Management Committee (NDMC) in Naypyidaw.

It brought together regional Urban Search and Rescue teams from Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines.

During the ceremony, a moment of silence was observed in memory of the earthquake victims.

SCDF rescuers give essential supplies to Myanmar fire & medical services

Over the past two days, OLH has been disbursing essential supplies to the Myanmar Fire Services Department (MFSD), SCDF said.

These included tents, canned food and ready-to-eat rations.

Two tents were also donated to Naypyidaw Women’s Hospital and five tents to Naypyidaw General Hospital. Each tent measures 4.2m by 4.2 m by 2.35m,

Naypyidaw General Hospital also received medical drugs and medical supplies.

It is hoped that these supplies “will continue to help the relief and recovery efforts as the people of Myanmar work to rebuild their community”, SCDF added.

Hydraulic cutter presented to fire services

Additionally, a battery-operated hydraulic cutter was presented to the MFSD.

The cutter helped rescue a man from a semi-collapsed building on 30 March.

Its compact size and powerful capability enabled it to cut through concrete slabs within an extremely confined area, SCDF said, adding:

This cutter is now an enduring symbol of friendship between the SCDF and MFSD, where it will continue to serve, saving lives in the good hands of MFSD.

The device is marked with the Singapore flag and engraved with “SGP-01” — identifying it as from OLH, the first classified team from Singapore.

SCDF rescuers searched 26 sites, provided medical care to 130

Besides saving the man on 30 March, OLH also combed through several sites affected by the earthquake in the search for survivors.

The rescuers found a body in a partially collapsed nine-storey hotel in Ottara Thiri Township of Naypyidaw, extricating it after breaking through debris with Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency.

The OLH team also set up medical outposts in two townships to treat survivors suffering from quake-related injuries and symptoms.

It was also noted that 48 out of the 80 members deployed are Muslims, who sacrificed time with their loved ones to assist in Myanmar’s rescue efforts during Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Since OLH arrived in Naypyidaw on 29 March, the team had searched a total of 26 sites and provided medical care to approximately 130 local residents affected by the disaster, SCDF said on Sunday (6 April).

