SCDF deploys 80 Operation Lionheart team members to Myanmar to assist quake rescue efforts

Operation Lionheart contingent deployed to Myanmar in response to aid request

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has deployed an 80-member team from Operation Lionheart (OLH) to Myanmar.

According to a Facebook post by SCDF on Saturday (29 March), the deployment was made in response to a request for humanitarian aid following the powerful earthquake that struck Myanmar the day before.

Operation Lionheart contingent to Myanmar includes 4 canines

OLH is a dedicated contingent ready to provide urban search and rescue and/or humanitarian relief assistance to countries affected by major disasters.

The OLH contingent to Myanmar, which is led by Colonel Tay Zhi Wei, comprises:

elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) rescuers

operationally ready national servicemen

full-time national servicemen medical doctors

paramedics

search specialists with four canines

hazardous materials specialists

support officers

The team took off from Changi Airport at about 1.20pm on Saturday after an early-morning pre-departure briefing and final preparations at SCDF headquarters.

Equipped with advanced tools to assist in operations

The OLH contingent is equipped with portable Urban Search and Rescue tools, including high-powered cutting, breaking, and lifting equipment, as well as advanced life detection instruments and fibre-optic cameras.

Since these tools are battery-operated, rescuers can be rapidly deployed to disaster-stricken areas without delay.

Additionally, three SCDF officers have been sent to Myanmar as part of the ASEAN Emergency Response and Assessment Team.

The team will conduct a rapid damage assessment and determine the critical resources needed for the affected areas.

Minister sends Operation Lionheart team off to Myanmar

Before the contingent’s departure, Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim met the team to offer words of appreciation.

He also joined their families and loved ones in sending them off.

SCDF expressed gratitude to Singapore Airlines for swiftly arranging flights despite the short notice, and ST Logistics and SATS Ltd for their crucial assistance in the deployment.

Earthquake causes significant damage & casualties in Myanmar

The 7.7-magnitude earthquake destroyed buildings, collapsed bridges and damaged roads across Myanmar when it struck the country’s central region near the city of Sagaing yesterday afternoon.

A strong 6.7-magnitude aftershock followed soon after, worsening the impact.

Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city with over 1.7 million residents, was particularly hard-hit.

At least 1,002 people have died and nearly 2,400 injured after the disaster, reported the Associated Press.

Tremors also affected several cities in Thailand, including Bangkok and Chiang Mai.

