S’pore Red Cross donates S$150K to Myanmar & Thailand earthquake relief as death toll crosses 1,000

Singapore Red Cross donates S$150K to support emergency relief efforts in Myanmar & Thailand

The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) has donated an initial S$150,000 to support emergency relief efforts in Myanmar and Thailand after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake rocked the countries on Friday (28 March).

In a press release on Saturday (29 March), SRC said the funds will enable the Myanmar Red Cross Society (MRCS) and Thai Red Cross Society (TRCS) to distribute critical supplies, including food, water, blankets, tarpaulins and hygiene kits.

S’pore Red Cross ‘deeply concerned’ about those affected by earthquake

SRC Secretary-General and CEO Benjamin William said the organisation was “deeply concerned” about the affected communities in both countries.

“Many people are injured, displaced and in urgent need of assistance,” he added, with widespread damage to infrastructure hindering urgent rescue and relief operations on the ground.

Thus, the scale of devastation “calls for a swift and coordinated humanitarian response”, with SRC working closely with partners to monitor and assess the situation, he noted.

It stands ready to provide further assistance, such as deploying humanitarian responders to support relief efforts, he also said.

S’pore Red Cross launching earthquake relief fundraising campaign

Mr William also appealed to the public to support this effort.

SRC will soon launch a public fundraising campaign, with details available on its website.

Donations will go directly towards relief and recovery efforts for affected communities.

It organisation has also activated a “Restoring Family Links” (RFL) service to help Singapore residents locate their immediate family members who may have been affected by the disaster.

Those who need assistance may email rfl@redcross.sg or submit a request via its online form.

Myanmar death toll rises to more than 1,000

The aid comes as the death toll in Myanmar from the earthquake rose to more than 1,000.

The country’s military government was quoted by Reuters as saying on Saturday that 1,002 were confirmed dead — a sharp rise from the 144 reported the day before.

About 10 more were killed in Thailand, though more than 100 are still missing after a building under construction collapsed in Thailand.

The United States Geological Service estimated the death toll in Myanmar could eventually exceed 10,000.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Red Cross and K9 USAR THAILAND on Facebook.