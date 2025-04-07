SCDF rescuers help recover body discovered under rubble in Myanmar, offer medical aid to earthquake survivors

SCDF team recovers body under rubble in Myanmar, provides medical aid to locals

Singapore’s Operation Lionheart (OLH) team is making waves in quake-stricken Myanmar, where they’ve not only helped recover a body buried under rubble but also provided crucial medical care to affected residents.

A Facebook post by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Sunday (6 April) provided an update to the good work being done by its team amid the disaster.

Hotel search leads to grim discovery

The OLH contingent was deployed to Ottara Thiri Township in Naypyidaw, Myanmar’s capital, where they joined search operations at a partially collapsed nine-storey hotel.

Before entering the wreckage, they conducted a joint risk assessment with Vietnam’s earthquake relief team to ensure the safety of all personnel involved.

After hours of navigating the treacherous site, rescuers located a body trapped under layers of shattered concrete and twisted steel, where the first floor had completely “folded in”.

In a coordinated effort, Singapore’s OLH team teamed up with Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency to break through the heavy debris.

Together, the international rescue force successfully extricated the body, marking a sombre but significant moment in the ongoing disaster relief.

OLH personnel provide medical care for locals

But the mission didn’t stop there. Beyond search and rescue, the OLH team also set up medical outposts in two townships to treat survivors suffering from quake-related injuries and symptoms.

The team’s medical personnel treated wounds and post-earthquake symptoms such as dizziness.

They worked with Burmese translators to communicate with the locals.

“Since the OLH contingent’s arrival in Naypyidaw on 29 March, they have searched a total of 26 sites,” the SCDF stated on its Facebook post.

Additionally, the Singaporean team provided medical care to approximately 130 local residents affected by the disaster.

In the comments, many Burmese netizens praised the SCDF team and Singapore for their support in the earthquake relief.

Previously, the OLH contingent helped rescue a survivor trapped in a building after an eight-hour operation.

