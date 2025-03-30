SCDF team rescues man from collapsed building in Myanmar during 8-hour operation

SCDF Operation Lionheart contingent arrived in Myanmar on 29 March

Just one day after landing in Myanmar, the Singapore Civil Defence Force’s (SCDF’s) Operation Lionheart (OLH) contingent has already made a difference.

On Sunday (30 March), the team rescued a man who was trapped in a building that collapsed during the earthquake on 28 March.

No signs of life detected at OLH’s first stop

In a Facebook post, SCDF said OLH waded into search-and-rescue operations in the Zebuthiri Township in Naypyidaw.

Commencing at the early hour of 1am Singapore time, the team checked two three-storey residential buildings that had collapsed, using life-detection equipment to locate potential survivors.

Search canines Frenchy and Rizzo, who are siblings, were also deployed.

However, no signs of life were detected.

Man trapped under semi-collapsed building, the authorities say

At the second stop, OLH responded when the local authorities said a man was trapped inside a semi-collapsed three-storey residential building.

A video posted by the SCDF showed rescuers calling out to the man, who was conscious and able to communicate.

The team worked with local rescuers from the Myanmar Fire Services Department (MFSD) to gain access to the collapsed structure through a narrow passage.

They were heard using cutting and breaking equipment to break through the concrete slabs trapping the man.

SCDF fed Myanmar man with water during operation

During the rescue operation, the team were in constant contact with the man.

To ensure his well-being, they even fed him water via a plastic tube inserted through the crevices.

The man’s muffled voice could be heard from behind the concrete as the water was sent to him.

Man rescued after 8-hour operation

Finally, the man was rescued at 11am Singapore time, after an eight-hour joint rescue operation with MFSD.

He was assessed by an SCDF paramedic, who found him to be stable and conscious.

He was then conveyed to a local hospital.

SCDF contingent was one of the 1st international rescue teams to arrive in Myanmar

The 80-member OLH contingent arrived in Myanmar at 4pm Singapore time on Saturday, responding to a request for humanitarian aid following the powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar.

From Yangon, it took another flight to the capital of Naypyidaw, one of the worst-hit areas with a high number of casualties expected.

Arriving in the city at 7.30pm Singapore time, OLH was one of the first international rescue teams to arrive in the country.

Barely hours later, the team started search-and-rescue operations at the affected areas.

SCDF thanked the Singapore Embassy in Yangon and Myanmar Airways International for facilitating the OLH contingent’s arrival in Naypyidaw.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook.