18-year-old arrested for stealing motorcycle at carpark in Bidadari

Man arrested for motorcycle theft in Bidadari

An 18-year-old male teenager was arrested in connection with the theft of a motorcycle at Bidadari Park Drive.

The incident occurred on 2 April, when the Singapore Police Force (SPF) received a report at 2.30pm about a stolen motorcycle parked in a carpark near Block 101A Bidadari Park Drive.

After reviewing surveillance footage from police cameras, officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division identified the suspect and arrested him on 7 April.

Suspect found transponder in vehicle’s compartment

Preliminary investigations revealed that the teenager started the motorcycle using a transponder found in the bike’s storage compartment.

The police confirmed that the stolen motorcycle has since been recovered.

The suspect will be charged in court on 9 April under Section 379A of the Penal Code 1871 for theft of a motor vehicle. If found guilty, the suspect faces imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine.

SPF suggests measures to prevent theft

SPF have urged motorcycle owners to adopt the following measures to minimise the chance of theft:

Park motorcycles in well-lit areas

Install an anti-theft alarm system

Use a motorcycle canvas to cover the bike, securing both ends

Add additional locking devices, such as disc brake locks or a suspension guard

Always remove the ignition key and lock the motorcycle when left unattended

Avoid leaving spare keys or transponders inside any storage compartments

Also read: 25-year-old man arrested within 3 days for allegedly stealing motorcycle in Buangkok Green



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Featured image adapted from MS News.