18-year-old arrested for stealing motorcycle at carpark in Bidadari

18-year-old stealing motorcycle

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The suspect was able to start the motorcycle after finding a transponder in the bike’s storage compartment.

By - 9 Apr 2026, 1:14 pm

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Man arrested for motorcycle theft in Bidadari

An 18-year-old male teenager was arrested in connection with the theft of a motorcycle at Bidadari Park Drive.

The incident occurred on 2 April, when the Singapore Police Force (SPF) received a report at 2.30pm about a stolen motorcycle parked in a carpark near Block 101A Bidadari Park Drive.

18-year-old stealing motorcycle

Source: Google Maps

After reviewing surveillance footage from police cameras, officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division identified the suspect and arrested him on 7 April.

Suspect found transponder in vehicle’s compartment

Preliminary investigations revealed that the teenager started the motorcycle using a transponder found in the bike’s storage compartment.

The police confirmed that the stolen motorcycle has since been recovered.

The suspect will be charged in court on 9 April under Section 379A of the Penal Code 1871 for theft of a motor vehicle. If found guilty, the suspect faces imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine.

18-year-old stealing motorcycle

SPF suggests measures to prevent theft

SPF have urged motorcycle owners to adopt the following measures to minimise the chance of theft:

  • Park motorcycles in well-lit areas
  • Install an anti-theft alarm system
  • Use a motorcycle canvas to cover the bike, securing both ends
  • Add additional locking devices, such as disc brake locks or a suspension guard
  • Always remove the ignition key and lock the motorcycle when left unattended
  • Avoid leaving spare keys or transponders inside any storage compartments

Also read: 25-year-old man arrested within 3 days for allegedly stealing motorcycle in Buangkok Green

25-year-old man arrested within 3 days for allegedly stealing motorcycle in Buangkok Green

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Featured image adapted from MS News.

Article written by:

Thanawut Fasaisirinan
Thanawut Fasaisirinan
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