25-year-old man arrested within 3 days for allegedly stealing motorcycle in Buangkok Green

Police identified the suspect through ground enquiries and with the aid of CCTV and police cameras.

By - 31 Oct 2025, 3:31 am

Motorcycle allegedly stolen in Buangkok Green recovered by the police

A 25-year-0ld man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a motorcycle in Buangkok Green.

The incident was detailed in a news release by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Wednesday (29 Oct).

Source: Google Maps

Motorcycle parked at Buangkok Green carpark was reported stolen

The motorcycle, which was parked at a carpark in the vicinity of Buangkok Green, was reported stolen at about 9.10am on Monday (27 Oct).

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division were able to identify the suspect through ground enquiries and with the aid of CCTV and police cameras.

He was arrested within three days of the report.

Source: Singapore Police Force on Facebook. Photo for illustration purposes only.

The stolen motorcycle was recovered, SPF said.

Man charged for motor vehicle theft

The man was charged in court on Thursday (30 Oct) for the offence of motor vehicle theft under Section 379A of the Penal Code 1871.

If convicted, he could be imprisoned for up to seven years and fined.

Additionally, he could also be disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence after his release, according to Singapore Statutes Online.

Motorcycle owners advised to adopt crime prevention measures

SPF advised motorcycle owners to adopt crime prevention measures, parking their vehicles in well-lit areas and installing anti-theft alarms.

A motorcycle canvas that secures both ends of the motorcycle should also be used, along with additional locking devices such as disc brake locks or a suspension guard.

When the motorcycle is left unattended, the ignition key should be removed and the vehicle locked, with spare keys never to be left inside the storage box.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.

