Recently released ex-convict in Thailand steals motorcycle & turns himself in to go back to jail

Ex-convict steals motorcycle days after release from prison, purposely turns himself in to get jailed again

A 39-year-old ex-convict in Roi Et, Thailand, stole a motorcycle just 12 days after being released from prison — only to turn himself in, claiming he had nowhere to stay and couldn’t contact his family.

According to the Thai news outlet Channel 7, a police duty officer at the Roi Et City Police Station reported on Thursday (4 Sept) that the thief had driven the stolen vehicle to the station in order to surrender.

No home, no family, no choice

During questioning, the suspect, identified as Nararat (name transliterated), revealed that he had just been released from prison on 21 August, after serving time for a theft charge.

With no home to go to and unable to reach his parents, he wandered the streets of Roi Et before deciding to steal a motorcycle near Bueng Phra Lan Chai Temple.

Nararat rode the stolen bike all the way to Kalasin Province but still couldn’t find shelter.

Ultimately, he returned to Roi Et and handed himself over to the police, choosing jail over life on the streets.

Ex-convict prefers custody than ‘having nothing’ on the outside

Nararat explained that he decided to surrender because he thought that going back to prison would at least provide him with food, a place to sleep, and company, which was better than “having nothing at all on the outside”.

Police have since taken the suspect and the stolen motorcycle into custody.

They provided him with some snacks before transferring him to an investigator at the Roi Et City Police Station for legal proceedings.

Featured image adapted from Channel 7.