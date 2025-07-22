Student in Thailand spots thief riding his stolen motorbike while dining, chases him & recovers it

University student chases thief after spotting his stolen motorbike while dining with friends

While enjoying Thai barbecue with friends, a 21-year-old university student in Thailand got the shock of his life when he spotted someone riding past on what looked like his stolen motorbike — helmet and all.

Without hesitation, he leapt into action, chasing the thief down with a friend and eventually catching him inside a nearby school compound.

The suspect, identified as Anucha (name transliterated), was detained by the student and a school security guard when the police arrived.

Upon searching the bike, officers discovered two methamphetamine pills tucked under the seat.

Anucha was swiftly arrested and brought to the police station for further legal action.

Motorbike stolen weeks earlier

According to Thai news media Naewna, the student shared that his motorbike had been stolen from his dormitory on 27 June at around 9pm.

He had filed a police report immediately after, but had no leads until the lucky sighting on 21 July.

Notably, Anucha was still wearing the same helmet he wore during the theft, making him easier to identify.

The pursuit ended at a school, where the suspect admitted to the crime. His confession was later supported by CCTV footage from the dormitory.

The student, who had nearly given up hope, said he was “overjoyed” to recover his motorbike.

Suspect’s mum refuses to bail him out

When police later visited Anucha’s home, his mother revealed that she had long warned him against using drugs or stealing, but he had refused to listen.

She added that her son had struggled with meth addiction for years, frequently relapsing despite treatment efforts.

As for the theft, she refused to bail him out, stating bluntly that she does not have the money and will not intervene, letting him face the consequences of his actions.

Featured image adapted from Naewna.