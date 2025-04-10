Motorcyclist sent to hospital after being hit by car that swerved left on the CTE

Motorcyclist knocked over by car while riding on CTE road shoulder

A motorcyclist was sent to hospital after being hit by a car that swerved to the left on the Central Expressway (CTE).

Footage of the incident, posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook, appeared to show the motorcycle riding on the road shoulder.

Motorcyclist attempts to overtake car on CTE

In the clip, said to have been recorded on Wednesday (9 April) morning, a dark blue Lexus was driving near CTE Exit 8B on a one-lane slip road that merged with another slip road, forming a two-lane road.

As the Lexus was approaching the merged road, a motorcyclist attempted to overtake it on its left, riding on the road shoulder.

Suddenly, the Lexus swerved to the left, apparently to overtake the car in front of it, but sideswiping the motorcycle.

Car driver gets out to check on fallen motorcyclist on CTE

The motorcyclist and his vehicle fell to the side and he ended up pinned under the motorcycle and against the metal barrier.

The Lexus immediately stopped, with its driver getting out of the car to check on the motorcyclist.

As the fallen rider struggled to get up, the driver went back into his car via the passenger door, and the camcar drove away.

One person conveyed to TTSH

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the accident at about 8.55am on 9 April.

One person was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

MS News has also reached out to the police for comment.

Netizen suggest Lexus swerved to avoid crash

The video has gained more than 280 comments, with one netizen blaming both motorists involved.

He said the Lexus driver should have checked for other vehicles before veering to the left, while the motorcyclist should have slowed down.

However, another user noted that the car in front suddenly hit the brakes, forcing the Lexus driver to swerve left to avoid a collision.

A commenter opined that the motorcyclist was at fault as he was not supposed to ride on the road shoulder.

According to Singapore’s Road Traffic Rules, vehicles cannot be driven on an expressway road shoulder except in cases of emergency.

