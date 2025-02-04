Motorcyclist rides on PIE road shoulder, crashes & falls after hitting debris

Motorcyclist crashes while riding on PIE road shoulder, netizens show little sympathy

A motorcyclist ended up crashing after riding on the road shoulder of the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on 3 Feb at around 7.20am, according to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Rear dashcam footage posted on SG Road Vigilante’s Facebook page shows the motorcyclist riding at high speed on the expressway’s shoulder.

The rider suddenly hit some debris that was on the shoulder, which the video submitter suggested could have been a wood plank.

After running over the debris, the motorcyclist lost control of their bike, wobbling for a moment before crashing.

The rider tumbled onto the road as the motorcycle slid on, sending out sparks and scattering metal chunks.

A white car in the lane next to it quickly veered away.

The motorcyclist managed to quickly get back on their feet. Their vehicle spun to a stop on the leftmost lane of the PIE shortly after.

A fellow motorcyclist pulled over to the road shoulder, presumably to render aid.

“He should be fine,” remarked the person submitting the dashcam footage, based on how quickly the rider stood up.

The SCDF confirmed the incident occurred on the PIE (Tuas), after the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE).

Paramedics conveyed one person to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

MS News has also reached out to the police for comments on the incident.

Netizens say motorcyclist deserved accident

Many commenters on the post showed little sympathy for the rider.

One person suggested the rider deserved the crash for riding on the road shoulder, adding that they might not be so lucky next time.

Under Singapore’s road traffic laws, driving on the road shoulder is illegal.

Another user criticised the motorcyclist for “[living] by the sword,” but wished them a speedy recovery.

They also hope the rider had learned a lesson not to ride on the road shoulder like “our northern neighbours,” referencing Malaysia.

While driving on the emergency lane is also illegal in Malaysia, many people still do so.

However, some users were sympathetic, with one calling out others for their harsh comments and urging them to reflect on their attitudes.

“A lot of unkind comments,” they said.

