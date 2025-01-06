S’pore-registered Porsche speeds on emergency lane in M’sia, filmed by motorcycle doing the same

Singapore-registered Porsche spotted speeding in Malaysia highway emergency lane

A Porsche bearing a Singaporean license plate was caught on camera driving along the emergency lane of the North-South Expressway in Malaysia, an area reserved for emergency vehicles.

The incident reportedly occurred on 5 Jan at around 4.50pm. Footage submitted by a motorcyclist showed the Porsche bypassing heavy traffic by driving on the road shoulder.

Porsche switches back to regular lane

The white Porsche sped past vehicles on the main expressway, although it’s unclear if it exceeded the 110km/h limit.

Interestingly, the footage was captured by a motorcyclist who was also traveling at high speed on the emergency lane.

A short while later, the white car was seen slowing down and merging back onto a regular lane.

The filming motorcyclist turned to look at the Porsche before continuing onwards down the emergency lane.

Netizens critique motorcyclist’s actions

While many criticised the Porsche driver for using the emergency lane, netizens on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group were quick to point out the irony of the motorcyclist’s actions.

They pointed out that the motorcyclist who submitted the dashcam footage was doing the exact same thing as the Porsche by riding at high speeds on the emergency lane.

One commenter noted, “Pot calling kettle black”, while another labelled both the Porsche driver and the motorcyclist as a disgrace.

Some users debated whether the motorcyclist was in the wrong, with one suggesting that emergency lanes in Malaysia were designed for motorcycles.

However, others refuted this, citing Rule 53(1) in Malaysia’s Road Traffic Rules 1959, which prohibits all vehicles, including motorcycles, from using emergency lanes except in emergencies.

Another commenter added that certain sections of the North-South Expressway permit the use of emergency lanes at specific times and asked for clarification on where the incident occurred.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.

