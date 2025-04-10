‘I was really worried for her safety’: Motorcyclist who rescued woman from PIE says she appeared distressed

Motorcyclist said she brought woman walking on PIE slip road to the police

A female motorcyclist has been praised for giving a ride to a disoriented woman wandering in the middle of a slip road from the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

Ms Vaune Phan, a social media influencer, told MS News that she was worried for the woman’s safety.

Woman on PIE appeared distressed & disorientated: Motorcyclist

The incident occurred at around 4.47pm on Monday (7 April), as Ms Phan exited the PIE via the slip road towards the Central Expressway (CTE), in the direction of Ang Mo Kio.

When she encountered heavy traffic, she wondered what could have caused the congestion as it was before peak hour.

The next thing she knew, she saw a woman “standing right smack in the middle of [the] CTE, swaying left and right”.

Vehicles carefully moved around the woman, trying not to hit her.

“She appeared distressed and disorientated, and the first thing that came to my mind was to quickly help bring her to safety,” the motorcyclist told MS News.

Ms Phan described the stretch of road as narrow with a downward slope and no road shoulders for drivers to swerve into to avoid the woman.

Compounding the danger, the woman walked with her back to oncoming traffic, she said, adding:

I was really worried for her safety.

In viral dashcam footage posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook, she immediately signalled for the car behind to stop before approaching the woman.

Woman on PIE had an exhausted expression, said she was tired: Motorcyclist

According to Ms Phan’s account, she asked, “Hey, are you alright?” as she stopped next to the woman.

The woman had an exhausted expression and said something in Mandarin that made her consider the possibility that it was a suicide attempt:

I’m tired. I’m really very tired.

“Don’t worry, I’m here. I will help you, okay?” Ms Phan replied, offering the woman a lift to somewhere safer.

Although the motorcyclist did not expect the woman to cooperate, she accepted the offer and climbed on.

Ms Phan told her to hold on tight and not to let go, saying:

Don’t worry, okay. Trust me, everything’s going to be okay.

The woman then leaned her head on the motorcyclist’s shoulder as she drove off slowly.

Woman helped by the police

Ms Phan took the first exit off the CTE at Braddell Road and coincidentally came across a police car.

After approaching them, they stopped at a nearby carpark.

As they chatted to the woman to calm her down, Ms Phan learnt that the woman had not eaten or drank the entire day.

“The police were very kind to buy her some orange juice,” she said.

She then left her in the care of the police officers.

People should always try to be kind, says motorcyclist

Ms Phan said she was glad that everyone was safe and people should always try to be kind, adding:

You know sometimes in life, we get lost along the way. Sometimes we just need someone to hold our hand and tell us everything’s going to be okay.

She also thanked the driver of the car behind for stopping and holding up traffic while she talked to the woman.

