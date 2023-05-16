Bald Man Seen Shaving His Head On S’pore Bus For 20 Mins, Criticised For Unhygienic Behaviour

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Bald Man Spotted Shaving Head On Bus 854 For 20 Minutes

While most public transport rides tend to be relatively uneventful, there are times when strange or improper behaviour can be witnessed.

On Tuesday (16 May), a Facebook user posted a video of a bald man shaving his head on the bus.

In fact, the OP noted that the man was shaving his head for 20 minutes straight.

Netizens were quick to criticise the man, bashing him for his unhygienic behaviour.

Shaved his head for 20 minutes straight

In the Facebook reel, a bald man in a red shirt can be seen seated a few rows in front of the OP, who shared that they were on bus 854. He appears to be sitting in the middle of two seats.

The strange thing, however, is that he is shaving his head.

With a shaver in hand, he repeatedly runs it over his scalp, attempting to trim off every inch of his hair.

According to the caption of the video, the OP noted that the man had been shaving his head for 20 minutes straight.

The OP criticised the man’s actions, noting that he needs to learn “the proper conduct” when it comes to taking public transport.

Netizens chide man for unhygienic behaviour

Netizens were also disgusted by the man’s behaviour.

Many of them noted that it is extremely unhygienic because the shaved hair will be left on the bus.

Furthermore, another Facebook user noted that such actions show a lack of consideration for others as well.

A few netizens also joked that he might be shaving his head as a result of the extremely hot weather.

Well, hot weather or not, such unhygienic and inconsiderate behaviour is definitely unacceptable.

Hopefully, the man will realise the error of his ways and behave properly in public in the future.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Complaint Singapore on Facebook.