S’pore Is So Hot That These Motorists Wait In The Shade Way Before Stop Line At Yishun Junction

Motorists In Yishun Avoid Sizzling Heat By Stopping In Shade

The heat has been relentless in Singapore in the past weeks.

With temperatures reaching as high as 37°C in certain parts of the island in May, it is unsurprising to see people seeking salvation from the heat wherever possible.

Well, it seems like motorists are no exception.

A road user recently took to TikTok (@randomnook) to share a hilarious yet relatable clip of motorists stopping in the shade way before the stop lines at a traffic junction in Yishun.

Motorists in Yishun seek reprieve from heat by stopping in shade

In their video, the OP shared dashcam footage from their journey in Yishun, which saw them stopping at the junction of Yishun Street 21 and Yishun Ring Road.

Captioned “Only in Singapore the drivers are so afraid of the sun”, the clip features a motorcycle and a car stopping in the shade, quite a distance away from the stop line of the traffic junction. They did so while waiting for the red light to turn green.

The motorists’ actions are arguably justifiable. The heat looks so intense in the footage that we can almost feel it sizzling off our screen.

Netizens say it’s a common sight overseas

Their method of seeking temporary reprieve from the heat gained attention online as it is not common to see drivers break away from the norm in law-abiding Singapore.

Multiple users pointed out how clever it was of the motorists to avoid the sweltering heat in such a manner.

Other TikTok users, however, pointed out that such behaviour is not uniquely Singaporean.

One noted that it is common for motorists in Vietnam too, while another shared that people in Taiwan do the same.

A few expressed incredulity that drivers inside air-conditioned vehicles would need to avoid the sun.

However, as one user rightfully refuted, “No aircon can save us from this heat”.

However, some well-meaning users advised other motorists against imitating such behaviour.

Since many traffic lights in Singapore use embedded sensors to regulate traffic light timings, stopping far away from the stop line may result in the sensors not being triggered.

Hopefully, these motorists did not face such an issue.

