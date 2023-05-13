Temperature Hits 37°C In Ang Mo Kio On 13 May, Highest S’pore Recorded Since 1983

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Temperature Hits 37°C In Ang Mo Kio On 13 May, Warm Conditions Set To Continue Tomorrow: NEA

Anyone in Singapore who has stepped out from their air-con cocoon in the past month will know that we’re in the midst of sweltering weather, even by our standards.

That has now hit a record high as the temperature soared to 37°C on Saturday (13 May).

The unfortunate estate to be subjected to this heat was Ang Mo Kio.

This is the highest temperature recorded in the nation for 40 years, since way back in 1983.

37°C in Ang Mo Kio is warmest temperature in 2023 so far

In a Facebook post on Saturday (13 May) evening, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said the highest temperature that day was 37°C, recorded at Ang Mo Kio.

The Meteorological Service Singapore’s (MSS’) weather site indicated that this high was recorded at precisely 2.53pm in the afternoon.

This is the warmest temperature Singapore has experienced so far this year.

Several locations in Singapore go above 36°C

In fact, though Ang Mo Kio had the highest temperature today, other parts of the island had it almost just as bad.

Several locations recorded temperatures above 36°C, said the NEA.

In contrast, the lowest temperature recorded on 13 May was 24.9°C at Sembawang, in the early-morning time of 6.34am.

37°C on 13 May is all-time record

The boiling temperature recorded on 13 May is also notable because it equals an unwanted record.

On 17 Apr 1983 — more than 40 years ago — the mercury also rose to 37°C in the Tengah area.

This was the highest daily maximum temperature recorded in Singapore ever, since records started in 1929.

Besides that, it’s also the highest daily maximum temperature for the month of May.

It beats the previous May high of 36.7°C, reached just last year in Admiralty.

Warm conditions expected to continue on 14 May

Unfortunately, the stifling weather isn’t likely to abate this weekend.

The warm and dry conditions are expected to continue on Sunday (14 May), NEA said.

Thankfully, Singaporeans might have somewhat of a respite in the coming week.

NEA said short-duration showers are expected next week, and they may help to moderate the warm temperatures.

Till then, if you’re out and about, do stay hydrated and seek shade when you can.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.