Woman Rests Feet On Handlebars Of S’pore Bus, Fellow Passenger Asks Driver To Call Police

Woman Who Rested Feet On Bus Handlebars Said To Have Been Previously Called Out For Putting Feet On Window

Singaporeans who take bus frequently would know that they have no lack of poles and handlebars to help passengers steady themselves in a moving vehicle.

However, knowing that this woman rests her feet on handlebars may make one think twice before grabbing onto one.

She prompted a fellow passenger to ask the bus driver to call the police.

Woman rests feet on handlebars of bus service 991

A netizen shared the bizarre photo in the Singapore Bus Drivers Community Facebook page on Wednesday (4 Jan).

She said she witnessed the woman doing this on 28 Dec 2022 in bus service 991.

The service runs between Bukit Batok and Choa Chu Kang interchanges, according to SMRT.

The fellow passenger said she asked the bus driver to stop the bus and call the police.

However, she didn’t elaborate on what happened next.

Woman seen resting feet on bus window earlier this week

The incident brings to mind a similar one that happened earlier this week.

The netizen shared the photo in the comments section of a viral video that showed a woman resting both her feet against a bus window.

The clip originated from a TikTok video posted on 3 Jan that documented an exchange between a male passenger and the woman, who was sitting diagonally across from him in the bus.

According to the OP, the incident occurred aboard bus service 160.

The bus also plies western Singapore, going from Jurong East interchange to Johor Baru and back, according to SBS Transit.

Passengers get into argument over woman’s sitting position

Noticing the woman’s sitting position, the man called her out, repeatedly quipping that the bus wasn’t her home.

The pair got into an argument, with the woman retorting that what she did was not his concern. However, the man replied that we must “speak up against what’s not right”.

The woman then strangely asked the man if he was poor, to which the man implied that being poor is alright but sitting the way she did isn’t.

Later, the OP told Stomp that the man approached the bus driver, asking him to drive to the police station. But the bus captain couldn’t stop.

Hearing the man saying that he wanted to call the police, the woman got off at the next stop and made a vulgar gesture at him.

She pointed her middle fingers from outside the bus, he clarified.

Women in both incidents look similar

While it’s not absolutely certain whether the woman on bus 160 and the woman on bus 991 are the same person, they do look remarkably similar and both frequent western Singapore.

However, commuters who encounter her may demur from confronting her, given the auntie’s amazing flexibility at her age, reminiscent of the landlady in wuxia comedy “Kung Fu Hustle”.

Perhaps, though, they may wish to gently ask her whether such a pose is really comfortable.

Hopefully, other passengers will refrain from inconsiderate behaviour on public transportation.

