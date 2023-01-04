Woman Rests Feet On S’pore Bus Window, Fellow Passenger Calls Her Out

Woman With Feet On Bus Window Argues With Passenger Who Calls Her Out

Unsightly behaviour aboard the MRT or bus isn’t rare in Singapore, with confrontations occasionally arising from them. Recently, a woman resting her feet on a bus window got into a heated argument with a male passenger.

The latter had apparently called her out for her actions, which evidently displeased her.

The nearly minute-long clip didn’t seem to have a resolution, though the male passenger did make some fiery comments.

Male passenger calls woman out for resting feet on bus window

A TikTok video on Tuesday (3 Jan) documented the exchange in which a male passenger called out a female passenger sitting diagonally across from him.

The clip shows the woman with both her feet resting against a window. According to the OP, the incident occurred aboard bus service 160.

Noticing the woman’s sitting position, the man repeatedly quipped that the bus wasn’t her home. He also questioned aloud how old she was.

The woman merely retorted for him to “go find your (his) wife”, to which he remarked that she had “no manners”.

When the female passenger said that what she did was not his concern, the man replied that we must “speak up against what’s not right”.

He also criticised her for raising her voice despite being in the wrong.

In response to this, she asked the man if he was poor.

Instead of getting worked up, the male passenger took her comment in his stride and uttered a reply implying that being poor is alright but sitting the way she did isn’t.

Male passenger earns praise online

The video, which has gained over 347,000 views on TikTok, also made its way to the ROADS.sg Facebook page, where it similarly raked in many shares and comments.

Across both platforms, users applauded the man for boldly speaking up and doing “the right thing”.

Although not everyone may agree with such confrontational methods, we hope that the incident at least reminds both the woman and other commuters to act more considerately on public transportation.

Kudos indeed to the man for speaking up, and we hope that they managed to resolve the argument peacefully.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ROADS.sg on Facebook.