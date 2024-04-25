Man accidentally charged S$2,020.90 instead of S$20.90 for ribeye steak at Common Grill in Geylang

Diner stunned by S$2,000 overcharge for ribeye steak at Common Grill by COLLIN’S @ 25A Geylang

How much would you pay for a ribeye steak? S$20? S$30?

Well, one Common Grill diner recently paid more than S$2,000 for his steak with a side of spaghetti — albeit not willingly.

The Singaporean shared his “disappointing experience” at Common Grill’s Geylang outlet after being charged S$2020.90 instead of S$20.90 for his meal.

He urged the restaurant to promptly rectify the situation, emphasising the significant impact it had on his income.

Man pays over S$2,000 for steak at Common Grill

On Wednesday (24 April), a Facebook user took to the Complaint Singapore page to recount his visit to Common Grill by COLLIN’S @ 25A Geylang.

The man had dined at the chain establishment on Tuesday (23 April), ordering himself a ribeye steak priced at S$20.90.

To his horror, he discovered that he was overcharged by S$2,000 after paying for his meal via NETS.

He immediately raised the mistake to the staff and asked them to resolve the issue on the spot.

Stall unable to provide full refund immediately

To his disappointment, the man was informed that he would need to wait two weeks for a full refund.

Naturally, he found this to be “unacceptable” and asked for an immediate fix.

After waiting for an hour and a half, staff members told him that they were unable to act further without the approval of the manager, who was not present at the time.

The staff then took down his details and promised to contact him the next day.

“I implore you to understand that while S$2,000 may seem insignificant to your business, it represents a significant portion of my income,” the man wrote.

Common Grill apologises for mistake

In response to inquiries from MS News, a spokesperson for Common Grill by COLLIN’S attributed the incident to an “unintentional mistake” by the staff.

Instead of keying in the correct amount of S$20.90 for the transaction, the staff mistakenly entered “20” twice into the NETS device.

This resulted in the “bona fide mistake” of S$2,020.90 being charged to the customer.

The restaurant has since contacted the diner to apologise and has handled the refund process accordingly.

MS News has also reached out to the customer for further information on the matter.

